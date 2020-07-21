NASCAR Announces Remainder of 2020 Events Won't Have Practice, Qualifying Runs

Steve Helber/Associated Press

NASCAR will not hold practice or qualifying runs for the remainder of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sport has essentially eliminated the sessions since returning in May to limit the amount of time employees must be at the track. NASCAR has adopted a draw format to determine its starting grid and will continue to do so for the remainder of the regular season.

"Following discussions with our race teams and the broader industry, NASCAR will continue to conduct its race weekends without practice and qualifying for the remainder of the 2020 season in all three national series," said Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition. "The current format has worked well in addressing several challenges during our return to racing. Most importantly, we have seen competitive racing week to week. NASCAR will adjust the starting lineup draw procedure for the playoff races, and will announce the new process at a later date."

Miller said Monday that drivers who qualify for the playoffs may be given a favorable draw by keeping them in the same group once the postseason begins.

The current drawings are based on team ownership standings. In the event of the second race of a doubleheader, the drawing is based on an inverse of the top 20 in the first race.

NASCAR's safety protocols include testing at the track for all employees and the limiting of the number of people in the garage area.