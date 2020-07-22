The Legacy of WWE's 'PG Era' and What Comes Next 12 Years Later

5 of 5

Unfortunately, what's next is a hell of a lot less clear than the PG Era was when it kicked off 12 years ago.

We knew WWE was heading for a more family-oriented product at that time, with an emphasis on John Cena as the lead hero and resident superhero.

We don't have that clarity now.

There is no real indication of what WWE is supposed to be, where it is headed, or if there is even a good reason for why half of what is happening with the current product is happening.

Sure, some of that can be attributed to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, but even before that shut down the country as we knew it, there were signs that WWE had no clear vision for the future of the product.

Every time it attempts to create a new star, such as Drew McIntyre, it takes six steps back by focusing more heavily on familiar faces and legends, such as Randy Orton, Big Show and Edge.

We do know the company has taken the Women's Revolution seriously, positioning its female talent as high on the card, and in as prominent of positions within the product, as ever before. They garner serious television time, and rightly so.

We also know there is more attention paid to developing characters, at least in some regard. We have seen it play out with "The Monday Night Messiah" persona of Seth Rollins on Raw and Bray Wyatt's complex, multi-personality character that runs wild over on SmackDown.

The creative freedoms given to those two men to distinguish those characters apart from the rest of the show is encouraging but really needs to be allowed across the board if the product is to rebound from its recent ratings troubles.

We know this was once labeled the "Reality Era," but that label failed to stick, mostly because it was undefined and never truly represented what was going on with the product. It surely does not now, especially after we just witnessed a Wyatt Swamp Fight and a man get his eye plucked out on live PPV.

While there is no real indication as to what is next for WWE, what should be next is much easier to define.

Since John Cena wrapped up his full-time in-ring career in 2015, the company has grasped at straws, looking to find a new star around whom to build its product. The fact of the matter is that the company has as talented a roster as it ever has. The in-ring abilities of those under contract are far and away the best ever under Vince McMahon.

The problem is not the talent or any of their abilities to be a star.

The problem is that there is no vision, no forward-thinking movement by the company's creative forces to try and establish any ideas or philosophies. Shows come and go with little or not effect on what you will see six months ago and as a result, fans have absolutely no reason to invest themselves in anything going on.

It does not matter if they watch Raw this week or tune into the pay-per-view in three weeks because none of it will matter in five months. The majority of the storylines are underwritten. With the exception of a few of the aforementioned ones, so are the characters.

Every TV production, every pay-per-view feels like a company biding its time until someone goes off on a Twitter rant voicing their frustration and the creative team can build on that momentum for a few weeks. It dies off and we are back into the monotonous pattern.

Much like it did in 1997, when the company actively decided it was going to take a more attitudinal approach, Vince McMahon, his advisors and his closest confidants need to take a look at the product around them. They need to ask if they would be proud to be apart of it and when the answer is an inevitable "no," they need to pick a definitive direction to move in.

It really doesn't matter what that direction is, either, because any direction is better than the nothingness we have now.