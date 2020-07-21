IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 21

8 of 8

Credit: Impact Wrestling

After a parking lot brawl between The Good Brothers and Reno Scum that set up a tag match for next week, and the tease of “Wrestle House” featuring Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary, Josh Matthews and Madison Rayne threw it to the main event of the evening.

The North’s Josh Alexander and Ethan Page put their year-long reign as IMPACT Tag Team Champions on the line against The Motor City Machine Guns’ Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley. The challengers earned the opportunity by defeating The Rascalz’ Wentz and Dez at Slammiversary while the champions retained by defeating Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan at the same event.

Sabin and Shelley seized control of the bout heading into the break, laying out Page an Alexander.

Back from the timeout, The North wrestled control of the match from the challengers as Matthews and Rayne discussed Shelley’s ring shape and ability to absorb punishment.

Shelley made the tag to Sabin, who exploded into the match and wore the champions out with his speed. He wiped Alexander out at ringside. Shelley tagged back in and delivered Sliced Bread #2 to Page for a near-fall.

Some fast-paced, double-team offense ensued before the Machine Guns applied stereo submissions. Shelley broke his to prevent a pinfall on Sabin.

As the action broke down, Sabin paired off with Alexander. A well-timed save by Page led to a tandem cutter/wheelbarrow suplex for a two-count on Sabin.

The North set up for their finisher but Sabin rolled Page up, Shelley held up Alexander and the Motor City Machine Guns won the titles.

Result

Shelley and Sabin defeated The North to win the titles

Grade

A

Analysis

If there was a team that could conceivably and believably defeat Page and Alexander and thus end their year-long reign, The Motor City Machine Guns are that team. Sabin is a former world champion. Shelley has reunited two teams in two different companies already in 2020 and might be the most underappreciated wrestler of the last 15 years.

They have the credibility and legitimacy needed to make a monumental title change like this one mean something.

Through the ups and downs of IMPACT’s last 12 months, The North has been one of the bright spots. They have brought consistent excellence to the promotion and will continue to do so. They earned the right to compete against a team with the legacy of the Machine Guns.

If one thing was missing, it was a red-hot crowd that would have totally bought into that finish and made the moment that much more unforgettable.

Hopefully, this is the first of a few encounters between these two teams because fans of tag team wrestling, and the IMPACT tag team division as a whole, deserves it.