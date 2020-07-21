IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 21

IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 21July 22, 2020
IMPACT Wrestling's world changed Sunday night at Slammiversary, with new and familiar faces making their presences felt while the world, X-Division and Knockouts titles all changed hands. Tuesday night on AXS TV, the company laid the foundation for its new era.
The North, the longest-reigning IMPACT Tag Team Champions in company history, put their titles on the line against The Motor City Machine Guns in the night's main event, a dream match of sorts for tag team purists.
That match headlined a broadcast that saw The Good Brothers' Doc Gallows and "Machin Gun" Karl Anderson's first IMPACT TV appearance since signing their new deals, Knockouts tag team action pitting Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan and Havok and Navaeh, and a Slammiversary rematch as Chris Bey defended his newly won X-Division Championship against Willie Mack.
Who emerged from those high-profile bouts, which competitor stepped up and established himself a top contender to new world champion Eddie Edwards, and what does it all mean as IMPACT stars the long journey to Bound for Glory on October 24?
Find out now with this recap of the July 21 broadcast.
EC3 Addresses the IMPACT Fans
EC3 kicked off the show in a pre-taped vignette, imploring the IMPACT faithful to control their own narrative; to not allow others to tell you how to live your life. He cites industry, entertainment and media as sources of such control.
He preached that you find purpose, fight back and find enlightenment.
"Tonight, I'm living in this moment here. And you...you've been warned," he ended the promo ominously.
Grade
A
Analysis
And with that one promo, the audience has a renewed understanding of what this version of EC3 is all about. There was no overthinking anything or overproduction. It was gritty-yet-polished, it explained the former world champion's motivations and set the stage for his return to IMPACT later in the night.
That is the definition of a successful video vignette and a great way to kick off the first show after Slammiversary.
X-Division Championship Match: Willie Mack vs. Chris Bey
After defeating Willie Mack for the X-Division Championship at Slammiversary, Chris Bey defended his newly won title against the former champion in the night's opening match.
The Ultimate Finesser started hot but Mack planted him on the arena floor, the champ's back smacking off the unprotected portion. It was not enough for Mack to sustain his control, though, as Bey downed the bigger, more powerful competitor and worked him over with a headlock.
Bey delivered a double-stomp to the back but his own hubris proved problematic as he wasted time and missed a standing moonsault.
Mack delivered a pop-up punch but missed a Six-Star Frog Splash. Bey answered with a springboard cutter for the pinfall victory.
Result
Bey defeated Mack to retain the title
Grade
C+
Analysis
A solid way to kick off the in-ring portion of the night's show, if nothing else.
Like Slammiversary, you can tell the talent is there between Mack and Bey, but they have yet to deliver that match that backs it up. Maybe it is a lack of in-ring chemistry, but this was another merely good match between two dynamic, entertaining and charismatic performers who are capable of more.
Bey winning, clean, is the perfect way to jumpstart his title reign. A hugely talented wrestler, and one of the brightest young stars on the roster, he has the potential to return to the X-Division to prominence in the company.
Hopefully, this doesn't mean the end of Mack's significance on the show because he is a hell of a talent, with a superb "Stone Cold" Steve Austin impression to boot.
The Good Brothers Come to the IMPACT Zone
The Good Brothers hit the ring next, making their first IMPACT appearance since joining sides with new world champion Eddie Edwards and laying out Ace Austin and Madman Fulton.
Karl Anderson expressed their happiness to be at IMPACT, then took credit for the company trending No. 1 worldwide on Twitter for Slammiversary. He called “Big LG” Doc Gallows the best big man in the business and himself the best wrestler.
They prepared to drink a beer or two before Austin and Fulton interrupted.
Austin accused them of attacking the two top guys in the company to get over. “I get that,” he said. The former X-Division champion and his massive bodyguard tried a sneak attack but The Good Brothers cleared the ring and stood tall to close out the segment.
Grade
B
Analysis
The table is set for The Good Brothers vs Austin and Fulton and, while the heels referring to themselves as top guys in IMPACT may be a great heat tactic, it’s true. Ace has been a prominent part of the company and according to commentator Josh Matthews, has drawn comparisons to AJ Styles.
Fulton, as part of OVE, earned the attention he never could in NXT.
Together, they are the perfect foils for The Good Brothers and will absolutely benefit from the rub that the world-renowned opposition can provide.
The only disappointment? The rather demure promo from Anderson and Gallows. Free from the confines of WWE’s creative abyss, one would have hoped they would have opened up and let their larger-than-life personalities shine bright.
There is plenty of time for that, though, going forward.
Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan vs. Havok and Navaeh
The weeks-long rivalry between the attitudinal team of Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz and the tandem of Havok and Navaeh culminated in a tag team match Tuesday.
Babyfaces Havok and Navaeh controlled early, taking the fight to Steelz before doing the same to Hogan. The heels turned the tide in their favor, stomping away at Navaeh in the corner while commentators Josh Matthews and Madison Rayne discussed the possibility of the Knockouts Tag Team Championship returning.
Steelz cut off a comeback attempt with a pump kick and scored a two-count.
Navaeh finally made the tag and Havok exploded into the match. As she set Hogan up for a tombstone piledriver, Steelz used a chair for a DQ. Naveah fended Steelz off and Havok delivered the devastating finisher anyway as the destructive tandem stood tall.
Result
Naveah and Havok defeated Steelz and Hogan via disqualification
Grade
C
Analysis
Hogan and Steelz are a classic example of a team that talks a big game but cannot back it up. That attitude has been on display for weeks and is the emphasis for this particular rivalry.
Here, they were fine as long as they were in control but the moment it got dicey, they tucked tail and ran.
The match itself was rather one-dimensional, with not much going on outside of the typical tag team formula. If anything, that it was so paint-by-numbers suggests there will be more to come. With a crowded Knockouts Championship picture and little else for either team to do, there are far worse options available.
Rhino vs. Hernandez
Two weeks ago on Impact, Rhino and Hernandez fought in a parking lot for the winner’s share of an arm wrestling bet. Not satisfied that they fairly split the money, they agreed to a more traditional match this week.
As Hernandez handed over his roll of cash to the official, Rhino exploded across the ring with a Gore and scored a pinfall victory in mere seconds.
Result
Rhino defeated Hernandez
Grade
D-
Analysis
This was certainly something that happened.
Not that the parking lot brawl, ending with them splitting the money, really needed a followup.
At least it was harmless and did not hurt anyone involved in anything more important elsewhere on the show.
Eddie Edwards Addresses His Championship Victory
After a backstage confrontation between Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and No. 1 Contender Kylie Rae, new IMPACT World Champion Eddie Edwards made his way to the ring to address the viewing audience.
Edwards relived the journey that brought him back to the top of IMPACT and said it is time for a new journey to begin. He said it is his goal to be a champion that fans can be proud of and that, staying as champion is harder than winning it.
After promising to bring stability and credibility to the world title, Edwards found himself interrupted by “World Class Maniac” Eric Young.
Edwards criticized Young for his attack on Rich Swann at Slammiversary and said the only thing EY deserves is a “world-class ass-kicking.”
Young said Edwards can be glad he didn’t set his sights on him, instead of Swann, because Eddie would be the one in the hospital right now.
Edwards uncorked a tope suicida, wiping Young out and pummeling him as referees arrived on the scene to separate them. Young landed a cheap shot and headed up the ramp to safety as Edwards watched on furiously.
Grade
B+
Analysis
Edwards setting himself up as a fighting champion is exactly what that character needs to be. He is the heart and soul of IMPACT and as the die-hard babyface, it fits.
Young as the antagonist after his strong showing at Slammiversary, and the self-proclaimed “World Class Maniac,” makes sense. He has credibility with the company’s fan base and can carry a feud through his promo skills alone.
Time will tell if he can still go in a main event position but his work with Shawn Spears in NXT suggests he absolutely can. Whether he can work with Edwards to deliver matches worthy of the main event is the question.
This was a good, hot start to a prospective rivalry between the two, though.
TNA World Championship Match: Fallah Bahh vs. Moose
Moose’s delusional, unrecognized run as “TNA World Champion” continued this week as we squared off with the fun-loving Fallah Bahh.
Moose controlled the match early, using his strength to dominate the action.
When Bahh fought back late, Moose simply escaped his grasp and finished him off with the Lights Out spear for the relatively easy win.
After the match, EC3 appeared in the ring and dropped the former NFL star with a reverse DDT before leaving through the stands.
Result
Moose defeated Bahh
Grade
C
Analysis
Two weeks ago, Moose picked up a win and afterward, EC3’s music played. The look on Moose’s face suggested that he was terrified by the tease and now that it has become reality, it is likely only a matter of time before Moose’s string of victories comes to an end.
The match itself was a glorified squash. This existed solely for the post-match angle.
While it is nice to see EC3 in-person and sending a message to one of IMPACT’s biggest heels, it feels like it could have been saved for a week or two from now. As it is, it felt a bit rushed, especially as we have just been introduced to this incarnation of the persona.
IMPACT Tag Team Championship Match: Motor City Machine Guns vs. The North
After a parking lot brawl between The Good Brothers and Reno Scum that set up a tag match for next week, and the tease of “Wrestle House” featuring Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary, Josh Matthews and Madison Rayne threw it to the main event of the evening.
The North’s Josh Alexander and Ethan Page put their year-long reign as IMPACT Tag Team Champions on the line against The Motor City Machine Guns’ Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley. The challengers earned the opportunity by defeating The Rascalz’ Wentz and Dez at Slammiversary while the champions retained by defeating Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan at the same event.
Sabin and Shelley seized control of the bout heading into the break, laying out Page an Alexander.
Back from the timeout, The North wrestled control of the match from the challengers as Matthews and Rayne discussed Shelley’s ring shape and ability to absorb punishment.
Shelley made the tag to Sabin, who exploded into the match and wore the champions out with his speed. He wiped Alexander out at ringside. Shelley tagged back in and delivered Sliced Bread #2 to Page for a near-fall.
Some fast-paced, double-team offense ensued before the Machine Guns applied stereo submissions. Shelley broke his to prevent a pinfall on Sabin.
As the action broke down, Sabin paired off with Alexander. A well-timed save by Page led to a tandem cutter/wheelbarrow suplex for a two-count on Sabin.
The North set up for their finisher but Sabin rolled Page up, Shelley held up Alexander and the Motor City Machine Guns won the titles.
Result
Shelley and Sabin defeated The North to win the titles
Grade
A
Analysis
If there was a team that could conceivably and believably defeat Page and Alexander and thus end their year-long reign, The Motor City Machine Guns are that team. Sabin is a former world champion. Shelley has reunited two teams in two different companies already in 2020 and might be the most underappreciated wrestler of the last 15 years.
They have the credibility and legitimacy needed to make a monumental title change like this one mean something.
Through the ups and downs of IMPACT’s last 12 months, The North has been one of the bright spots. They have brought consistent excellence to the promotion and will continue to do so. They earned the right to compete against a team with the legacy of the Machine Guns.
If one thing was missing, it was a red-hot crowd that would have totally bought into that finish and made the moment that much more unforgettable.
Hopefully, this is the first of a few encounters between these two teams because fans of tag team wrestling, and the IMPACT tag team division as a whole, deserves it.