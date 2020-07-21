Angels' Keynan Middleton on Kneeling for Anthem: I Want to Be a Voice for Unity

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Keynan Middleton intends to use his platform in Major League Baseball as a way to fight for societal change.

In a post on social media, Middleton wrote that he wants to be "a voice for unity" in this country:

Middleton's message comes after he took a knee during the national anthem prior to Monday's exhibition game against the San Diego Padres.

“I'm very proud that he stood up for his beliefs,” Angels manager Joe Maddon told reporters after the game. “It's not easy to do that. A young man like that. He's the only one out here doing that.”

Six members of the San Francisco Giants, including manager Gabe Kapler, also took a knee during the national anthem before their exhibition vs. the Oakland Athletics.

Giants outfielder Jaylin Davis, who was among that group of six, offered a similar explanation to Middleton's for why he made the decision to kneel:

MLB players have been using their platform to speak out against systemic racism and offer support for the Black Lives Matter movement. A number of players joined forces to release a video pleading with everyone "to do what's right, to say something, to acknowledge the pain of the Black community."

The league and all 30 teams have committed to donating money to various organizations supporting Black Lives Matter, including the Jackie Robinson Foundation, NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Equal Justice Initiative, Color of Change and Campaign Zero.