Anthony Davis: Lakers' Contract Situation Didn't Cross My Mind During NBA Hiatus

As Anthony Davis continues to prepare for a potential playoff run with the Los Angeles Lakers, the All-Star forward didn't bother to look ahead to his pending contract situation during the NBA's hiatus.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Davis said his contract "hasn't crossed my mind within this three-month...four-month break."

Davis has a $28.7 million player option for 2020-21, the final season of a five-year extension he originally signed with the New Orleans Pelicans in July 2015.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Davis will have until Oct. 14 to decide if he will opt into his deal.

There are some potential complicating factors for Davis and the Lakers if they negotiate a long-term extension this offseason.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported in May that the 2020-21 salary cap "will be lowered," though it didn't specify whether the number would be lowered from its original projection of $115 million or from the 2019-20 cap of $109.14 million.

The Athletic's John Hollinger speculated Davis could opt for a short-term deal and potentially signing a longer extension in the summer of 2022, when the cap will presumably be back on its normal track and he could get a deal worth 35 percent of the cap as a 10-year veteran.



Regardless of what happens with Davis' option this offseason, the Lakers will likely do everything in their power to retain the seven-time All-Star, especially after trading three players and three first-round draft picks for the 27-year-old. He's been a crucial part of their success this season, averaging 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 55 games.

The Lakers will resume the season on July 30 against the Los Angeles Clippers. Their 49-14 record is the best in the Western Conference, 5.5 games ahead of the Clippers.