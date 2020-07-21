Dodgers Top Prospect Gavin Lux Optioned Ahead of Opening Day

July 21, 2020

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers have optioned prospect Gavin Lux, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Per MLB.com, the second baseman is the No. 2 prospect in baseball behind the Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco.

The minor league season has been canceled because of the coronavirus, but the 22-year-old will spend time at the team's alternate site at USC until he is called back to the major league squad.

Lux was a late arrival to Dodgers camp this month for undisclosed reasons, but he noted he was in shape when he did come.

"I feel like I'm ready to go," he said last week, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. "I showed up ready to go."

The Dodgers clearly wanted to see more, especially after he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts during the team's two exhibition games.

Second base was already going to be a "shared" position, as manager Dave Roberts said Monday, per Eric Stephen of SB Nation. Kike Hernandez and Chris Taylor have also spent time at the position and will likely fill the role until Lux returns.

It's still a disappointment for Lux, who was considered a top NL Rookie of the Year candidate.

The Wisconsin native hit .240 with two home runs and two stolen bases across 23 games during his brief stint in the majors last season. He also went 2-for-9 with a home run during the playoffs.

Los Angeles thinks highly enough of Lux to avoid putting him in any recent trade deals, including the one that landed Mookie Betts, so this is likely a short-term play.

