Knicks Rumors: Kenny Atkinson Interviews Again for HC Job amid Thibodeau Buzz

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

Former Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson interviewed with the New York Knicks on Monday for their head coaching vacancy, according to reporter Jonathan Macri.

Marc Berman of the New York Post confirmed the report and added that it was either Atkinson's second or third interview with the team, which is doing a "very thorough" job of finding a new coach.

According to Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic, Tom Thibodeau "remains the front-runner" for the job.

The Knicks have been considering a long list of candidates that also includes interim coach Mike Miller, Lakers assistant Jason Kidd, Warriors associate head coach Mike Brown, 76ers assistant Ime Udoka, Spurs assistant Will Hardy, Bulls assistant Chris Fleming, Magic assistant Pat Delany and Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosely, per Howie Kussoy of the New York Post.

Thibodeau has been a favorite for the position since at least May, according to Vorkunov and Shams Charania. However, Atkinson could be a quality candidate as well.

The 53-year-old spent nearly four seasons with the Nets, transforming the squad from one of the worst in the NBA to a playoff team in 2018-19.

He helped take last year's squad led by D'Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie to the No. 6 seed in the East before losing in the first round.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Brooklyn and Atkinson parted ways after 62 games this year with a record of 28-34. Star point guard Kyrie Irving reportedly soured on him, per Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports.

The coach could get a fresh start with a young Knicks team that is looking to turn things around after seven straight losing seasons. Atkinson previously served as an assistant with the organization from 2008 to 2012.