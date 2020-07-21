NBA Reportedly Asks Players, Coaches to Wear Masks During Zoom Interviews

John Raoux/Associated Press

The NBA has instructed its players and coaches to wear masks while conducting Zoom calls from the league's temporary home at Walt Disney World Resort, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

"We want to make sure we are staying within rules of campus and since we’re indoors and they aren’t working out, wearing masks apply here," an email from the NBA read, per Haynes.

ESPN's Royce Young showed Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts wearing a mask while conducting a video call with reporters:

USA Today's Jim Sergent and Mark Medina laid out the health and safety guidelines the NBA set for its personnel and media members inside the Disney "bubble."

Everybody is required to wear a mask or face covering when out in public. Players and coaches are exempted from the requirement during practices and games.

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard confirmed he received a warning from league officials for not properly adhering to the rules regarding masks and face coverings.

San Antonio Spurs star DeMar DeRozan spoke earlier this month about how he found the NBA's 113-page health and safety manual "frustrating and overwhelming." The results of the league's thorough plan were evident Monday when it announced none of the 346 players tested positive for COVID-19 during the most recent round of testing.

The Washington Post's Ben Golliver provided some insight as to how reporters on the scene are separated to limit any possible exposure to the coronavirus. Their access to the Disney campus is limited as is their level of interaction with coaches and players.

Writers could begin attending practices Monday and gain access to scrimmages and more formal interview sessions later in the week.