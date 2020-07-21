Ezekiel Elliott Says Lamar Jackson Made NFL 'Look Like High School Highlights'

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Even Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott couldn't believe what Lamar Jackson achieved en route to his MVP win in 2019.

During an interview for NFL Network's annual ranking of the league's top 100 players, Elliott said the Baltimore Ravens quarterback "made pro football look like high school highlights."

Jackson threw for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns while running for 1,206 yards and seven scores. He set a single-season rushing record for a quarterback, and his 6.9 yards per carry were the highest in the NFL.

As Elliott alluded to, the numbers don't tell the full story as to how Jackson electrified the league. He shredded NFL defenses with the same kind of ease that led to his earning the Heisman Trophy at Louisville in 2016.

"Defenses thought they were ready for him last year, and he bludgeoned them," an AFC executive told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler earlier this month. "He's doing things at a crazy elite level that no one has seen. They do such a good job with him, and he still wakes up a better athlete than 99 percent of the league."

Opposing teams will obviously attempt to devise a way to counteract Jackson and slow down the Ravens' running game. Executing that plan successfully is another matter, though.