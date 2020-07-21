Ezekiel Elliott Says Lamar Jackson Made NFL 'Look Like High School Highlights'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 21, 2020

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) carries the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Even Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott couldn't believe what Lamar Jackson achieved en route to his MVP win in 2019.

During an interview for NFL Network's annual ranking of the league's top 100 players, Elliott said the Baltimore Ravens quarterback "made pro football look like high school highlights."

Jackson threw for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns while running for 1,206 yards and seven scores. He set a single-season rushing record for a quarterback, and his 6.9 yards per carry were the highest in the NFL.

As Elliott alluded to, the numbers don't tell the full story as to how Jackson electrified the league. He shredded NFL defenses with the same kind of ease that led to his earning the Heisman Trophy at Louisville in 2016.

"Defenses thought they were ready for him last year, and he bludgeoned them," an AFC executive told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler earlier this month. "He's doing things at a crazy elite level that no one has seen. They do such a good job with him, and he still wakes up a better athlete than 99 percent of the league."

Opposing teams will obviously attempt to devise a way to counteract Jackson and slow down the Ravens' running game. Executing that plan successfully is another matter, though.    

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Zeke: Lamar Made NFL 'Look Like High School Highlights'

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Zeke: Lamar Made NFL 'Look Like High School Highlights'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Ravens enter 2020 training camp with very few holes on roster

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Ravens enter 2020 training camp with very few holes on roster

    Matthew Stevens
    via Ravens Wire

    Biggest Fantasy Breakouts 💥

    Drew Lock and Jonathan Taylor lead our list of eight potential breakout fantasy football stars for 2020 📲

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Biggest Fantasy Breakouts 💥

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Roethlisberger Bounce-Back Looks Like a Long Shot

    Why @MikeTanier says it's 'nearly impossible' 38-year-old QB ever gets back to franchise QB form again

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Roethlisberger Bounce-Back Looks Like a Long Shot

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report