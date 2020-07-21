Serena Williams, Natalie Portman Part of Ownership Group for NWSL's LA Team

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 21, 2020

Serena Williams attends her S by Serena fashion show at Spring Place during NYFW Fall/Winter 2020 on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes/Associated Press

The National Women's Soccer League announced Tuesday it's planning to add an expansion franchise in Los Angeles that will join the league for the 2022 season. 

The team's ownership group includes Academy Award winner Natalie Portman, Serena Williams, Mia Hamm, Julie Foudy and Abby Wambach.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

