Serena Williams, Natalie Portman Part of Ownership Group for NWSL's LA Team

The National Women's Soccer League announced Tuesday it's planning to add an expansion franchise in Los Angeles that will join the league for the 2022 season.

The team's ownership group includes Academy Award winner Natalie Portman, Serena Williams, Mia Hamm, Julie Foudy and Abby Wambach.

