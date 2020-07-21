Report: Washington to Make Julie Donaldson 1st Female Regular on NFL Team Radio

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, FedEx Field is seen in this general view during the National Anthem prior to an NFL football game between the New York Jets and Washington Redskins, in Landover, Md.
Mark Tenally/Associated Press

The Washington NFL football team is hiring Julie Donaldson to assume a lead role on its radio broadcast team, according to NBC Sports Washington

JP Finlay of the same outlet reported the franchise "will be revamping their radio broadcast entirely." Donaldson may not handle play-by-play duties but will feature prominently in the broadcast and "hold a senior-level position in the organization."

According to Les Carpenter and Mark Maske of the Washington Post, her title would be the team's senior vice president of media. She would be the first woman to be a full-time member of an NFL team's official broadcast crew.

The move comes after Larry Michael, Washington's former lead radio broadcaster, retired after spending 16 years with the team.

Michael was subsequently named in a report by the Washington Post's Will Hobson and Liz Clarke that detailed sexual harassment throughout the organization:

"Seven former employees said Michael routinely discussed the physical appearance of female colleagues in sexual and disparaging overtones. In 2018, Michael was caught on a 'hot mic' speaking about the attractiveness of a college-aged intern, according to six former employees who heard the recording."

Team owner Daniel Snyder and his wife, Tanya, released a statement addressing the report:

Carpenter and Maske reported that finding Michael's replacement will be Donaldson's first order of business with Washington.

Donaldson has worked as an anchor, host and reporter with NBC Sports Washington, with one of her duties to lead the network's pre- and postgame coverage of the Washington football team.

