Breonna Taylor's Mom Tamika Palmer Says NBA, WNBA's Support Is 'Amazing'

The mother of Breonna Taylor praised NBA and WNBA players for helping to honor Taylor, who was shot and killed by police in Louisville, Kentucky, in March.

"Everyone raising their voices for justice are what keeps this family going each day," Tamika Palmer said to TMZ Sports. "What is being done by the NBA and the WNBA is amazing. Now, it's time for the attorney general to listen, to charge everyone responsible for Bree's murder and to get overdue justice."



Police entered Taylor's apartment as part of a narcotics investigation on March 13. Authorities said they announced themselves prior to executing a search. Taylor's family disputed that in a wrongful death suit and said officers didn't identify themselves prior to walking inside, while it also questioned why police conducted the search after earlier apprehending the man they were looking for.

The lawsuit also said that Taylor was alive but didn't receive any treatment for her gunshot wounds for about five to six minutes before dying at the scene, per CNN.

Det. Brett Hankison, who was involved in the shooting, was fired in June, but none of the officers has faced criminal charges.



WNBA players are drawing attention to the cause by wearing Taylor's name below their own on the backs of their jerseys.

The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears reported NBA players weren't going to take the same step of directly referencing victims of systemic racism and police brutality because of concerns over alienating the families and friends of victims who weren't mentioned.

Lonita Baker, the attorney for the Taylor family, told TMZ Sports that Palmer spoke with more than 30 NBA players on Zoom over the weekend to discuss how they could continue working toward social justice issues.