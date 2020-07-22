Marshawn Lynch, Fanatics Agree to Multiyear Partnership for 'BEAST MODE' Apparel

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Marshawn Lynch is expanding his apparel business after signing a partnership deal with Fanatics.

On Wednesday, the five-time Pro Bowl running back and the world's largest officially licensed sports merchandise retailer announced a multiyear agreement to sell BEAST MODE apparel.

This marks the first time Fanatics will work with a branded e-commerce business for an athlete, celebrity or influencer.

"Being the first athlete to have this deal with Fanatics is dope," Lynch said of the deal. "I'm hella honored to be part of their family. They're the best in the biz when it comes to online shopping in this category, and this partnership gives fans around the world the ability to proudly rep the BEAST MODE brand and gear."

Jack Boyle, Fanatics co-president, direct-to-consumer added: "This first of its kind partnership with Marshawn is extremely exciting to all of us at Fanatics, and we can't wait to extend our world-class e-commerce and mobile expertise to further elevate and grow the global BEAST MODE brand and its passionate fan base."

Fans familiar with BEAST MODE gear can still find Lynch's official merchandise at BeastModeOnline.com, which includes enhanced online and mobile platforms.

In addition to his partnership with Fanatics, Lynch will donate a portion of Beast Mode merchandise sales to his Fam1st Family Education organization. The non-profit foundation is dedicating to promoting education and building self-esteem for underprivileged youth throughout the United States.

Lynch originally started selling his trademark gear in January 2015 when he was a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

Per Darren Heitner of Forbes, Lynch sold nearly $200,000 worth of merchandise at pop-up shops in just three days leading up to Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots.

When Lynch signed with the Seahawks before the final game of the 2019 regular season, Beast Mode sales spiked in anticipation of his return to the franchise where he became a superstar.

Lynch is currently a free agent and has given no indication if he wants to play in the upcoming season. The 2012 All-Pro has played for the Seahawks, Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders during his 12-year NFL career. He won Super Bowl XLVIII with Seattle.