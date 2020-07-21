WWE Rumors on Rey Mysterio's Eye, Kairi Sane; Rollins Talks Extreme Rules Match

Don Feria/Associated Press

Vince McMahon Edited Out Original Finish in Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio

Seth Rollins fulfilled the stipulation of his Eye for an Eye match with Rey Mysterio when he "removed" Mysterio's eye to win on Sunday at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

The finish saw Rollins push Mysterio's eye into the corner of the ring steps to the point it fell out of its socket. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the WWE Universe witnessed a more toned-down version of what WWE originally shot (warning: video contains profanity).

Meltzer reported the match was taped ahead of time and that WWE chairman Vince McMahon "didn't like the finish," alluding to a more gruesome visual compared to the final product. McMahon "felt it wasn't good to be seen," per Meltzer.

Kairi Sane Wrapping up Final WWE Tapings

Meltzer also provided some more information on Kairi Sane's imminent departure from WWE.

PWInsider reported (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc.) that Monday was Sane's final date with WWE before she leaves. Meltzer echoed the report and offered one way the promotion could be sending the former NXT women's champion out the door.

During Sane's match with Bayley on Raw, the show panned backstage to where Shayna Baszler was watching the action unfold.

According to Meltzer, one plan was to have another wrestler injure Sane to write her off television indefinitely. He speculated Baszler would get the nod based on the foreshadowing from Raw.

Baszler would be a sensible option. Not only does she have a lot of history with Sane from their time together on NXT, but it would also be a way to make The Queen of Spades look like a dominant threat again in the women's division.

Rollins Comments on Extreme Rules Victory

To play up the visceral image of Mysterio's eye falling out, Rollins vomited at ringside during The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

"I wasn't prepared for the visual aspect, and it truly made me sick to my stomach. However, I had to win, which is my job to do at all costs," Rollins said of the moment during Monday's Raw Talk (h/t Sai Mohan of Wrestling Inc.).

The Monday Night Messiah remained defiant nonetheless.

"Why is everyone trying to blame me?" he said. "Let me ask the WWE Universe a question: Did they regret what they did to me? If you can say absolutely 'yes,' then maybe I can shed some regret as well. But if you don't want to share the responsibility with me, then what is my responsibility to Rey Mysterio?"

Rollins was already one of the biggest heels on Raw