Nebraska Sued for Allegedly Mishandling Sexual Misconduct Complaints, More

Nine women, including former University of Nebraska volleyball player Capri Davis, filed a lawsuit against the school in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska on Monday saying it mishandled complaints of sexual assault and harassment.

Paula Lavigne of ESPN reported the news, noting the lawsuit alleged violations of the Title IX gender equity law and racial discrimination.

What's more, the lawsuit said Nebraska "handled sexual misconduct complaints against student-athletes in a different manner than how other complaints were handled."

Davis, who was also part of a larger lawsuit filed against the NCAA in April, took a medical leave of absence and eventually transferred to play for the Texas Longhorns.

"According to both complaints, the school's handling of a false rumor that she was pregnant with the child of a football player, as well as a report that she was groped at a party, led her to transfer," Lavigne wrote.

Davis and another woman who is a plaintiff in both lawsuits said two Nebraska football players groped them during a party and filed a complaint to Nebraska's Title IX office in April 2019. However, the office found the players not responsible.

Lavigne noted the most recent lawsuit does not specifically name Katerian LeGrone and Andre Hunt as the ones they reported, although "a description of the men in the lawsuit indicates" it was them.

Both players have since been expelled after they were criminally charged with first-degree sexual assault after another student reported as much to the Lincoln Police Department in August 2019.

Nebraska's Title IX office found them responsible for sexual misconduct in that instance and acted accordingly. However, it did not rule LeGrone and another teammate responsible when Davis' friend reported she was raped in August 2018 in a separate incident.

"The health and safety of all of our students is of the upmost importance to us," a Nebraska spokesperson said, per Lavigne. "We have a strong Title IX process and are confident in it. Every case is difficult and investigated based on the information made available. We cannot comment on the specifics of any Title IX investigation or on pending litigation."