WWE Extreme Rules 2020: Stars with the Most Momentum on Road to SummerSlam

1 of 4

Another month, another successful title defense for WWE champion Drew McIntyre.

The Scot overcame the odds to defeat Dolph Ziggler at Extreme Rules and now looks toward SummerSlam and what should be another monumental night in his title reign.

Sure, he still has to get past Ziggler one last time but considering The Showoff has given him the opportunity to name the stipulation for their clash, McIntyre is almost certain to retain.

Which begs the question: Who's next for the champion?

The most logical choice is fellow red-hot, red brand competitor Randy Orton, who wiped out Big Show in an Unsanctioned match on Monday's Raw and has a clear path to the summertime spectacular.

Such a match would further elevate McIntyre's status and firmly cement him as one of the elite performers in the company. Seeing as how he is already rolling into SummerSlam with momentum on his side, the August 23 PPV may be an even bigger night for the WWE champion than WrestleMania 36.