WWE Extreme Rules 2020: Stars with the Most Momentum on Road to SummerSlamJuly 21, 2020
WWE Extreme Rules 2020: Stars with the Most Momentum on Road to SummerSlam
The Horror Show at Extreme Rules is in the rearview mirror, and now the Superstars of Raw and SmackDown embark on the road to SummerSlam, the annual summertime spectacular that will take place at the WWE Performance Center on August 23.
Who will enter that event riding the most substantial waves of momentum following WWE's most recent pay-per-view? Who turned The Horror Show into a dream scenario, picking up substantial victories to position themselves for a key role at The Biggest Party of the Summer?
Find out now with this look at the men and women in the right place at the right time ahead of the upcoming blockbuster event.
Drew McIntyre
Another month, another successful title defense for WWE champion Drew McIntyre.
The Scot overcame the odds to defeat Dolph Ziggler at Extreme Rules and now looks toward SummerSlam and what should be another monumental night in his title reign.
Sure, he still has to get past Ziggler one last time but considering The Showoff has given him the opportunity to name the stipulation for their clash, McIntyre is almost certain to retain.
Which begs the question: Who's next for the champion?
The most logical choice is fellow red-hot, red brand competitor Randy Orton, who wiped out Big Show in an Unsanctioned match on Monday's Raw and has a clear path to the summertime spectacular.
Such a match would further elevate McIntyre's status and firmly cement him as one of the elite performers in the company. Seeing as how he is already rolling into SummerSlam with momentum on his side, the August 23 PPV may be an even bigger night for the WWE champion than WrestleMania 36.
Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins won the grisly "Eye for an Eye" match at Extreme Rules against Rey Mysterio and followed it up 24 hours later with a victory over Aleister Black on Raw.
Those back-to-back victories sparked momentum in The Monday Night Messiah that will benefit him as The Biggest Party of the Summer approaches.
While it isn't yet clear what the event will hold for Rollins, it is evident the former WWE and universal champion will be rolling into the event.
After Murphy assisted him throughout the course of his win over Black, the possibility that The Messiah battles Black in a rematch is high. A fight against Mysterio's son, Dominik, should not be counted out, either.
Regardless of what awaits him on August 23, Rollins remains one of Raw's marquee stars and a Superstar the creative team is still interested in featuring prominently, and two high-profile victories have him well-positioned for that role.
Sasha Banks and Bayley
Arguably the hottest act in all of WWE, Bayley and Sasha Banks are all over the company's television. They have firmly established themselves as stars on both Raw and SmackDown, transcending the brand split in a way only Vince McMahon's most trusted stars typically do.
Their chicanery at Extreme Rules, which saw them conspire to screw Asuka out of the Raw Women's Championship despite The Legit Boss not officially winning it either, was highly entertaining, as was their celebration the following night on Raw.
The announcement by Stephanie McMahon that Banks will face Asuka on the July 27 episode of Raw for the red brand's title, may throw a wrench in The Boss' plans to roll into SummerSlam with "dos straps" like Bayley, but it won't halt their momentum or diminish their role on TV.
The heel besties of the women's division are centerpieces of the WWE product right now and that will continue for the foreseeable future. And rightfully so.
'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt had been conspicuous by his absence for the majority of the summer, but his return to action in the Wyatt Swamp Fight at Extreme Rules reignited his momentum and has him en route to another Universal Championship reign.
At The Horror Show, The Fiend reemerged from the murky swamp having dragged champion Braun Strowman into the watery abyss. The haunting imagery of the masked maniac was the perfect conclusion to an appropriately named PPV and now has Wyatt close to regaining a title he probably never should have lost to Goldberg in February.
The Fiend is such an intriguing and captivating character that the moment he pops back up on television, Wyatt gets a boost that even the creative team cannot provide.
As long as he remains a major force on the road to SummerSlam, Wyatt will coast on momentum alone into another championship encounter.