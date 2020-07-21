NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Knicks Coaching Search, Cavaliers' Kevin Love, More

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

As 22 NBA teams adjust to life in the bubble, the other eight are free to get busy on their offseason work.

The latest non-bubble buzz involves two rebuilders from the Eastern Conference.

One needs a new coach. The other is getting antsy about turning its direction around, which creates an interesting dynamic with its current franchise face.

Let's get to the whispers and break down what they mean.

Thibodeau Studying Knicks Film, Likes Young Center

Like everyone else in consideration for the Knicks' head coaching vacancy, Tom Thibodeau has presented his case for the position. Now, he can only wait until the franchise brings this six-week process to a close with a final decision.

But to no one's surprise, the former Chicago Bulls coach isn't twiddling his thumbs awaiting New York's call. Instead, he's "poring over Knicks game film," per Marc Berman of the New York Post, because of course he is.

Thibodeau takes an old-school approach to the profession, and he can be maniacal with his preparation. If he thinks he has a chance to get this gig—he was identified as the favorite early in the process—it makes sense to get to know this roster.

He already has taken an interest in sophomore center Mitchell Robinson and wants to mold him into a true defensive anchor, per Berman.

The 22-year-old, a 7-footer with bounce, already has some eye-popping statistics (career 11.1 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per 36 minutes), but he's still learning the nuances of this game, like how to defend without fouling.

Thibodeau does his best work at the defensive end and has previously worked with Defensive Player of the Year winners Kevin Garnett (in Boston) and Joakim Noah (in Chicago).

If the Knicks brass decides Thibodeau is the guy, Robinson's development could be a key factor in that decision.

Cavs Aren't Interested in Salary-Dumping Love

Originally a handpicked running mate for LeBron James, Kevin Love now leads a fish-out-of-water existence for the LeBron-less Cleveland Cavaliers.

They're in the weeds of a full-scale rebuild, and as their 19-46 record can attest, there's plenty of work remaining. Love seemingly doesn't fit at all, as a 31-year-old former All-Star set to collect at least $28.9 million each of the next three seasons.

And yet, the Cavs are in no hurry to get him off the roster. Not without worthwhile compensation, at least.

"The Cavs will not do a salary dump for Love," Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor wrote. "They want some combination of draft picks and young, ascending players for Love."

If that seems like an optimistic ask given Love's age, salary, defensive limitations and injury history, that's because it is. As Fedor noted, "many around the league continue to scoff" at the asking price, and if the Cavs can find a draft pick in a deal, they "would likely need to take back a bloated salary."

Win-now teams should have a level of interest in Love, since he's a proven scorer, rebounder and distributor. But it's hard to imagine anyone approaching the Cavs' asking price any time soon. So, hopefully he's comfortable in Northeast Ohio, because he's probably staying there a while.

Gilbert Ready for Cleveland To Turn Corner

The first time LeBron James left the Cavaliers, they wilted without him. During his four seasons with the Miami Heat, Cleveland went just 97-215 and never sniffed the playoffs.

Dan Gilbert apparently has no interest in being down that long again. It hasn't been two full seasons since James' latest exit, and the team owner is already "turning up the pressure for the Cavs to show real improvement next season," per The Athletic's Jason Lloyd.

It's hard to find the rationale behind this, beyond the fact that the Cavs still have one of the most expensive rosters in basketball. Adding Andre Drummond and his $28.8 million player option at the trade deadline only increased those costs, but perhaps that was the first indication they were getting eager for an accelerator.

But Drummond is a curious choice to lead a rise up the standings, considering he's been to the playoffs twice in eight seasons and never won a postseason game. Saying that, if he doesn't lead the charge, who will?

Love's only playoff success came alongside James; Collin Sexton had a good scoring season, but it's unclear if he can contribute to winning; and Darius Garland looked lost for much of his rookie year.

From the outside, this roster looks a ways off from competing for anything of substance. But if Gilbert sees things differently, his is the only opinion that matters for the organization.