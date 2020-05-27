Knicks Rumors: Tom Thibodeau Top Candidate in NY's Head Coaching Search

The New York Knicks are reportedly planning to hire a new coach within the next few weeks, and Tom Thibodeau is "atop the list of targets," according to Shams Charania and Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic.

Interim coach Mike Miller, who replaced David Fizdale after a 4-18 start to the season, will also receive an interview for the full-time position. The 55-year-old has "left a strong impression" on the organization and will reportedly be offered a role in some capacity next season, even if he isn't the head coach.

The team has gone 17-27 with Miller at the helm this year.

      

