Victor Oladipo 'Looking Good' amid Quad Injury Rehab, Says Pacers' Nate McMillan

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo has not decided whether he will play in seeding games when the 2019-20 NBA season resumes at the Walt Disney World resort in Florida, as he rehabs from a quad injury, but his head coach expects him to play in Thursday's exhibition contest against the Portland Trail Blazers.

"I do. He's going through the practices and he's looking good," Nate McMillan said, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN. "Our first scrimmage is Thursday and we'll see how our guys feel and get them minutes accordingly. Right now, there is no restrictions on anyone."

McMillan did say All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis will sit out the scrimmage.

