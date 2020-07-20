Chris Jones: Chiefs 'Going to Make Sure We' Bring 5+ Super Bowl Rings to KC

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJuly 20, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) reacts after a play during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Chris Jones doesn't just want one or two Super Bowl titles. He wants them all. 

Less than a week after signing a four-year, $80 million extension, the Kansas City Chiefs defensive star went full Miami Heatles during an appearance on 610 Sports' Cody and Gold show Monday, telling the hosts to prepare for more celebrations in the near future. 

"This is only the beginning. We plan to have another parade and another parade and another parade. We're going to make sure we bring not one, not two, not three, not four, but five-plus rings to Kansas City. It's been 50 years of waiting, but the wait is over now. It's time to create a dynasty."

