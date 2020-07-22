1 Prediction for Each MLB Team Ahead of Next Month's Trade Deadline

26 of 30

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

OK, about the team we predict will acquire Arenado from the Rockies (drumroll please)...the St. Louis Cardinals.

This almost happened recently. This winter, the two sides were reportedly close on a trade that would have sent top prospect Nolan Gorman and right-hander Dakota Hudson to Colorado.

The deal fell through, but that doesn't mean it can't be rekindled.

The Cardinals won the NL Central in 2019 despite finishing 19th with 764 runs scored and 21st with a .737 OPS, and they lost outfielder Marcell Ozuna to free agency.

They could use a big bat to join first baseman Paul Goldschmidt in the heart of the order, and they don't come much bigger than Arenado.

The opt-out after 2021 could be a wet blanket, but the Cardinals were able to work out a long-term extension with Goldschmidt after acquiring him from the D-backs.

With Matt Carpenter likely to get most of his at-bats at designated hitter, 25-year-old Tommy Edman currently tops St. Louis' third base depth chart. Needless to say, Areando—a five-time All-Star and seven-time Gold Glove winner—would be a game-changing upgrade.