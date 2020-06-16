Power-Ranking Every MLB Bullpen Heading into the 2020 Season

1 of 12

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

30. Seattle Mariners

Yoshihisa Hirano posted a 4.75 ERA last season with the Arizona Diamondbacks and has saved four games in his MLB career. He's the presumed closer for the Mariners. It doesn't get much better after that with a mishmash of young question marks and struggling veterans in the pen for what should be a last-place M's club.

29. Baltimore Orioles

There's hope surrounding converted starter Hunter Harvey, who flashed a high-90s fastball out of the bullpen for the Orioles last season. Veteran Mychal Givens led all O's relievers who pitched 10 innings or more with a 4.57 ERA and averaged 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings. He figures to be trade bait. The rest of Baltimore's bullpen will be a liability, like much of the rest of its roster.

28. Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates placed closer Felipe Vazquez on the restricted list last September after he was charged with statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of a minor, among other charges (he was later charged with 21 additional counts in the case). Keone Kela saved 24 games in 2018 with the Texas Rangers and should take over closer duties. After that, it's an uninspiring collection of guys like Kyle Crick, Richard Rodriguez and Michael Feliz, who combined for minus-0.9 WAR in 2019.

27. Detroit Tigers

Joe Jimenez nailed down nine saves last season after the Tigers traded Shane Greene to the Atlanta Braves in July, and Jimenez averaged 12.4 K/9 overall, albeit with a 4.66 FIP. Detroit ranked 24th in baseball with a 4.94 bullpen ERA in 2019, and the group behind Jimenez doesn't appear primed to improve on that mark.

26. Miami Marlins

The Marlins made some decent additions to a dreadful bullpen this offseason, signing right-handers Brandon Kintzler (2.68 ERA) and Yimi Garcia (3.61). Neither will turn Miami's relief corps into a powerhouse, but they should stabilize a unit that ranked 25th with a 4.97 ERA and converted just 27 of 49 save opportunities.

25. San Francisco Giants

After San Francisco traded Mark Melancon to the Braves at the 2019 deadline and waved goodbye to closer Will Smith via free agency, the Giants bullpen should go from a strength to a weakness. Trevor Gott and Tony Watson could see ninth-inning action, but both posted ERAs above 4.00 last season, and Watson battled shoulder soreness in the spring. Expect San Francisco to audition a lot of arms and see who sticks.

24. Philadelphia Phillies

After a terrible 2018, Phillies closer Hector Neris posted a 2.93 ERA with 28 saves last season for Philadelphia. The group behind him is thin, though the Phils could get a boost from Vince Velasquez. Assuming he doesn't make the starting rotation, Velasquez's power arm and strikeout stuff could play well in the late innings.

23. Texas Rangers

Presumed closer Jose LeClerc posted a 1.56 ERA in 2018 but saw that number balloon to 4.33 last season. The rest of the Rangers pen is equally uncertain. Rafael Montero returned from Tommy John surgery to post a 2.48 ERA in 29 innings in 2019. Joely Rodriguez posted a 6.33 ERA for the Phillies in 2017 but is returning to the majors after two dominant seasons in Japan, during which he posted a 1.85 ERA with 10.5 K/9.

22. Colorado Rockies

The Rockies are banking on a bounce-back from veteran closer Wade Davis. After saving 43 games in 2018, Davis gave up 41 earned runs in 42.2 innings last season. If he's that bad again, the Rox's bullpen is probably sunk, though Scott Oberg (2.25 ERA, 9.3 K/9) is an interesting option and could assume ninth-inning duties. Beyond that, there's not much depth in Colorado, where pitchers routinely get punished.

21. Kansas City Royals

Transitioning to the bullpen after 12 seasons as a starter, Ian Kennedy saved 30 games and posted a 3.41 ERA last year, though he struggled in stretches. Veterans Greg Holland and Trevor Rosenthal have 327 career saves between them, but both have struggled with command since coming back from Tommy John surgery. Kansas City's unit doesn't lack experience, but enough questions exist to keep it in the bottom 10.