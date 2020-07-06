Top Takeaways from MLB's Revised 60-Game Schedule

0 of 8

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a schedule.

On Monday, after months of uncertainty and contentious negotiations between players and owners, MLB released the 2020 slate of games.

As expected, each club will play 60 contests, including 40 against divisional opponents and 20 against teams from the other league's corresponding division (American League East versus National League East, etc.).

Opening Day will be on July 23 and will feature two games: the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the San Francisco Giants and the New York Yankees visiting the defending champion Washington Nationals. Everyone else will kick things off July 24.

As we eagerly await the start of this delayed and truncated season, here are some initial takeaways from the schedule announcement.