Mark Cuban Responds to Sen. Ted Cruz on Twitter After National Anthem Comments

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban continues to speak his mind on social justice issues, including during an argument with U.S. Senator Ted Cruz.

Cuban first responded to a radio host about the possibility of Mavericks players kneeling during the national anthem:

Cuban recently defended the idea of players kneeling during the anthem as a protest against systemic racism.

"If they were taking a knee and they were being respectful, I'd be proud of them. Hopefully I'd join them," he said on Outside the Lines, via ESPN.

Cruz, a Republican from Texas, took offense to the comment and began an entirely different argument with the Mavericks owner:

Cuban responded with examples of his past criticism of China after Cruz asked if NBA players could place "Free Hong Kong" on the backs of their jerseys. The NBA and NBPA recently agreed to allow players to have social justice messages on their backs of their jerseys in lieu of their names during the league's restart in Florida.

The discussion stems from the October controversy that arose after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey wrote a pro-Hong Kong tweet, leading to a league-wide blackout from China that cost the NBA millions of dollars.