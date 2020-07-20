WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 20

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 20July 20, 2020
The Horror Show at Extreme Rules promised disaster or triumph, but the event did not quite deliver on either. It left more questions than answers for fans.
The July 20 edition of Monday Night Raw promised some answers to these questions that could change the complexion of WWE on the road to SummerSlam.
Did Bayley help officially crown Sasha Banks as the Raw women's champion, or would The Legit Boss be forced to hand back the title to Asuka? Is MVP the United States champion due to Apollo Crews' injuries at the hands of Bobby Lashley?
How would Seth Rollins react after heinously ripping out Rey Mysterio's eye? Where would Drew McIntyre go next after dominantly defeating Dolph Ziggler to retain the WWE Championship?
Moreover, the main event was set to feature a battle that could rival anything at Extreme Rules as Randy Orton fought Big Show in an Unsanctioned Match.
Could Big Show avenge his friends Edge and Christian? Would Randy Orton continue to end the legacy of many of the greatest WWE legends of all time?
From a focused reaction to Extreme Rules to a show all its own including a huge main event, Raw promised a lot. This review will explore just how successful it was in doing just that.
Seth Rollins vs. Aleister Black
Seth Rollins flanked by Murphy walked out to address Rey Mysterio. He explained that his actions were driven by the WWE Universe. He blamed them for the horrible thing he had to do to The Master of the 619.
He wanted to look to the future with nothing in his way. Aleister Black interrupted, stating that Rollins would have no absolution from his guily. In their match, The Monday Night Messiah showed the wear from his fight at Extreme Rules, allowing The Dutch Destroyer to dominate with strikes.
Black connected on a Black Mass, but The Disciple got in the way, taking a Black Mass of his own. This allowed The Messiah to slip outside. Rollins ducked the next Black Mass and connected on a pair of superkicks.
The Messiah survived the onslaught and snuck away with the win thanks to The Stomp. Afterward, Rollins and Murphy continued to attack Black, badly injuring his left hand.
Result
Rollins def. Black by pinfall.
Grade
A-
Analysis
This whole segment took up 30 minutes, and it worked well. It was the rare Raw segment truly worth watching all the way through. Rollins sold the effects of his Eye for an Eye match in his promo and in-ring work.
He gave Black the focus in the contest, even if The Messiah needed to win to continue building momentum. The Messiah explaining away his violence by calling it necessary gives him a fresh angle to other top heels.
He can understand that he is dangerous but will not take the blame for what he does. He puts that responsibility on the WWE Universe.
Bobby Lashley, MVP, Shelton Benjamin vs. Cedric Alexander, Ricochet, Mustafa Ali
R-Truth ran into MVP and Bobby Lashley backstage. After Truth insulted MVP for claiming he was United States champion, Shelton Benjamin attacked Truth from behind to become the new 24/7 champion.
MVP offered to fight Cedric Alexander and Ricochet in a tag team match including any two members of The Hurt Business since Apollo Crews was still injured. Instead, the faces revealed Mustafa Ali as their third man.
The Hurt Business isolated and dominated the high flying trio, forcing Alexander and Ricochet into their corner repeatedly. Ali finally got the hot tag, running over MVP. The faces took The All Mighty out of the action, and Ali connected on a corner neckbreaker and 450 splash for the win.
Result
Ali, Ricochet and Alexander def. MVP, Lashley and Benjamin by pinfall.
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a second straight good match on Raw. It took some time to get going, but Ali's involvement sparked a fire in the participants. He was flying around the ring in a way that few could match. His partners though can match up when WWE allows them to get going.
Ali is great and needs to do something on one of the brands. The same is true of Ricochet and Alexander. However, Ali was allowed a fresh start and is now allied with two men that have struggled to stand out lately. He may need to separate himself from them to thrive.
Christian Puts His Support Behind Big Show
Randy Orton cut a promo backstage on Big Show. He promised to continue destroying every legend in his path including all his old friends.
Samoa Joe interviewed Christian from his home. Captain Charisma admitted that he was hurting. However, he told Joe that he would go through it all again to get to this moment. He could not wait to watch Show put The Viper in his place.
Grade
B-
Analysis
After promising an appearance from Christian, this was not the most exciting use of Captain Charisma. Keeping him involved sets up the possibility that Christian still has one more match in him down the line. He deserves that chance.
Despite everyone hyping up the main event as best they can, it is hard to get excited about another Orton vs. Show match. The two fought too many times. Just because Christian is sure this is the time that The World's Largest Athlete will win, it does not change the fact that this match is missing any sense of excitement.