WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 20

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

The Horror Show at Extreme Rules promised disaster or triumph, but the event did not quite deliver on either. It left more questions than answers for fans.

The July 20 edition of Monday Night Raw promised some answers to these questions that could change the complexion of WWE on the road to SummerSlam.

Did Bayley help officially crown Sasha Banks as the Raw women's champion, or would The Legit Boss be forced to hand back the title to Asuka? Is MVP the United States champion due to Apollo Crews' injuries at the hands of Bobby Lashley?

How would Seth Rollins react after heinously ripping out Rey Mysterio's eye? Where would Drew McIntyre go next after dominantly defeating Dolph Ziggler to retain the WWE Championship?

Moreover, the main event was set to feature a battle that could rival anything at Extreme Rules as Randy Orton fought Big Show in an Unsanctioned Match.

Could Big Show avenge his friends Edge and Christian? Would Randy Orton continue to end the legacy of many of the greatest WWE legends of all time?

From a focused reaction to Extreme Rules to a show all its own including a huge main event, Raw promised a lot. This review will explore just how successful it was in doing just that.