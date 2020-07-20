WWE Extreme Rules 2020 Results: Matches WWE Must Book in 2020

3 of 4

As Sasha Banks and Bayley celebrated their high jinks, a controversial screwjob that saw them abscond with the Raw Women's Championship on Sunday, it became clear that there is one match fans must see out of The Golden Role Models before their inevitable split: a showdown with two other renowned besties, Trish Stratus and Lita.

Yes, Stratus has stated before that her contest with Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam a year ago was her retirement match. Still, if there were ever one match that has to appeal to her, it is the opportunity to team with her best friend and greatest rival to battle Bayley and Banks in a dream tag team match that could easily headline any show on which it appears.

Banks and Bayley are as hot an act as WWE has at this point and, arguably, even better than they were at the height of the Four Horsewomen. Such a match would not only captivate audiences but serve as that last little push the SmackDown competitors need to cement themselves as two of the best to lace a pair of boots.

Then there is the legitimacy that comes with such a victory.

Again, Stratus is likely enjoying her post-wrestling life without feeling the itch to get back in the ring and take bumps, but the idea of a showdown with The Boss and The Role Model feels like one last bucket list item for both her and Lita to cross off their Hall of Fame resumes.