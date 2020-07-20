NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Kevin Love, Cavaliers, Warriors' Roster

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers may not want to trade Kevin Love. But if they were to consider dealing the 31-year-old power forward, what might it take for other teams to acquire him?

According to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, the Cavs like Love more than other teams, and they want to focus on being competitive in 2020-21, which Love could help them achieve. However, Fedor reported the type of deal that Cleveland would be looking for if it decided to trade Love.

"The Cavs will not do a salary dump for Love. They want some combination of draft picks and young, ascending players for Love," Fedor wrote. "Now, in order to get that kind of haul, which many around the league continue to scoff at, the Cavs would likely need to take back a bloated salary. In that kind of package, the draft pick would be considered the Cavs’ sweetener in exchange for the other team’s bad, lengthier salary."

In 56 games this season, Love averaged 17.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 45 percent from the field. While those aren't the same type of numbers he put up earlier in his career, he still made a greater impact than in 2018-19, when injuries limited him to 22 games.

Although Love has shown he's still a solid player, his contract could be too big for teams to consider acquiring. He's signed through the end of the 2022-23 season and is set to make $31.3 million each of the next two seasons and $28.9 million in the final year of the deal.

As Fedor pointed out, though, it may not benefit the Cavaliers that much to get rid of Love's salary in the short term with a weak free-agent class set to be on the market this upcoming offseason. Fedor added that it would likely take "a quality offer that makes them a better team in the short and long term" for the Cavs to consider trading Love.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

So, it appears likely that Love and center Andre Drummond could be Cleveland's starters down low when it returns to the court for the 2020-21 season.

Warriors in need of backup PG

The Golden State Warriors have one of the best point guards in the NBA in Stephen Curry. However, they don't have much depth at the position behind him.

After a down 2019-20 season (which can at least partially be attributed to injuries), the Warriors are in good shape to potentially bounce back in 2020-21. With Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, they still have a core to build around. So, it could be important for them to add the right bench players to complement them.

One of Golden State's biggest needs is a backup for Curry, and The Athletic's Anthony Slater recently reported that "sources indicate that backup point guard will be one of the front office’s offseason roster priorities." However, it's not clear whether the Warriors will address that need through free agency, a trade or the NBA draft.

Golden State has a $17.18 million trade exception, and if it used that to try to acquire a backup guard, Slater noted that "some potentially obtainable names emerge," such as Dennis Schroder or Ricky Rubio. However, Slater added that if the Warriors use that exception it's likely they would "swing bigger."

In the draft, the Warriors will have an early pick, as they're one of three teams with a 14 percent chance to land the No. 1 selection in the draft lottery. They're guaranteed to have a top-five pick as the team that had the worst record during the 2019-20 season.

Regardless of how it happens, it appears likely that Curry will have a new backup next season.