Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton Power Yankees Past Mets in MLB Summer Camp Game

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 20, 2020

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge points skyward after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of an exhibition baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The New York Yankees are looking good as Opening Day nears.

The Bronx Bombers smoked the New York Mets in a Summer Camp game Sunday night, 6-0, paced by Jordan Montgomery's five scoreless innings and an offense that battered Mets pitchers to the tune of four home runs.

Aaron Judge (two homers), Gary Sanchez, Luke Voit and Giancarlo Stanton (solo) all homered for New York, accounting for all six runs.

While they handled the offense, Montgomery gave up just two hits and a walk in five innings while striking out six. He combined with Jonathan Loaisiga (one hit allowed in three innings) and Jonathan Holder (two strikeouts in one inning) to pitch a shutout.

                     

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

