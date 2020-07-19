Report: Jimmy Butler's Request to Wear Blank Nameplate Under Review by NBA

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The NBA is currently reviewing Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler's request to wear a blank nameplate for the NBA's restart near Orlando, Florida, according to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports.

Goodwill noted more than 30 NBA players in total have requested to wear a blank nameplate.

This comes after Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reported Butler's request had been denied, with Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel adding Butler will instead have his own last name on his jersey.

Butler explained to reporters Tuesday why he didn't want to have a name or message on the back of his jersey:

"I have decided not to. With that being said, I hope that my last name doesn't go on there as well. Just because I love and respect all the messages that the league did choose, but for me, I felt like with no message, with no name, it's going back to, like, who I was. And if I wasn't who I was today, I'm no different than anybody else of color and want that to be my message in the sense that just because I'm an NBA player, everybody has the same right, no matter what, and that's how I feel about my people of color."

According to Reynolds, wearing a nameplate is part of the uniform agreement.

The NBA announced it would allow players to wear social justice messages on the backs of their jerseys instead of their names, using a limited amount of agreed-upon messages.

The rest of Butler's teammates picked a message, with six choosing "Black Lives Matter."

LeBron James notably chose not to wear a message and instead will have a regular Los Angeles Lakers jersey with his name on it.

Butler has been active in helping the fight against racial injustice, taking part in an online town hall discussion on Juneteeth where he described his experience with racism.