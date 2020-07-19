Tiago Splitter Tweets Photo of Barbershop Being Built at NBA Restart Campus

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

NBA players might not have much to do inside the bubble at Disney, but they could soon get a fresh haircut.

Former player and current Brooklyn Nets player development coach Tiago Splitter posted a picture of the NBA barbershop being built:

The barbershop provides players with another perk as they remain separated from their families and regular lives. Teams reported to the Walt Disney World Resort earlier this month, preparing for games that begin July 30, but through social-media posts, we've seen players take part in fishing, golf and more.

Most importantly, the players should get a chance to look good before appearing on national television for the first time in four months.