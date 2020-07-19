Tiago Splitter Tweets Photo of Barbershop Being Built at NBA Restart Campus

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 19, 2020

Atlanta Hawks center Tiago Splitter (11) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 25, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

NBA players might not have much to do inside the bubble at Disney, but they could soon get a fresh haircut.

Former player and current Brooklyn Nets player development coach Tiago Splitter posted a picture of the NBA barbershop being built:

The barbershop provides players with another perk as they remain separated from their families and regular lives. Teams reported to the Walt Disney World Resort earlier this month, preparing for games that begin July 30, but through social-media posts, we've seen players take part in fishing, golf and more.

Most importantly, the players should get a chance to look good before appearing on national television for the first time in four months.

Related

    Report: NBPA to Design Justice Shirts

    NBPA partnering w/ Westbrook's clothing line to make shirts w/ social justice messages not approved for jerseys

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBPA to Design Justice Shirts

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Pelicans ✍️

    Josh Hart thinks NOLA would've been a '4 or 5 seed' if Zion played all year...now they have a chance to prove it 📲

    NBA logo
    NBA

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Pelicans ✍️

    Jonathan Abrams
    via Bleacher Report

    1st Games Using 10-Min Qtrs

    First exhibition games for NBA bubble teams will use shortened quarters to allow players to adjust (AP)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    1st Games Using 10-Min Qtrs

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Where Does LeBron's 2019-20 Season Rank in His Career?

    Choosing the top seasons from LeBron's 17-year NBA journey

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Where Does LeBron's 2019-20 Season Rank in His Career?

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report