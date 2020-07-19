Raiders Owner Mark Davis on Fans Attending Games: 'It's All or None for Me'

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis doesn't want any half measures when it comes to fans attending games during his team's first season in its new home.

It's all or nothing in his eyes.

"I won't go if the fans can't go, and the way it looks right now there won't be any fans at our games," Davis said, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic. "It's all or none for me. Either all the fans are going to be in there or none."

As Tafur explained, Davis was the lone opposing vote when the NFL passed a measure to tarp off the first eight rows of seats in stadiums to bolster social distancing for its players. Those tarps would then be used to sell advertising space.

"We're sold out so we don't have anywhere to put those 8,000 people," Davis said of the seats that would be covered at Allegiant Stadium.

"I can't tell one fan that they can't go to the inaugural opening game in a stadium that they helped to build through their PSLs," Davis explained. "I won't tell them that they can't go but the rest of these guys can … and oh, by the way, don't worry about it because we'll be able to advertise on your seats."

The Raiders owner said he has no problem delaying events such as the ribbon-cutting ceremony until next year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and having an "Inaugural Season 2.0."

There is also the matter of if there will even be football as planned.

On Sunday, a number of the league's marquee players, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, were among those who expressed reservations about how the NFL is handling player safety concerns:

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported rookies are expected to report to camp Tuesday. From there, quarterbacks and injured players will report Thursday with the rest of the players arriving on July 28.

However, there is still no official agreement between the league and its players association that addresses health and safety protocols amid the pandemic.

The NFL is also planning on having teams host games inside their home stadiums instead of a bubble environment, a la the NBA and NHL. Davis wants those home games completely filled or empty.