What's Next for Bray Wyatt and Drew McIntyre After WWE Extreme Rules Results?July 20, 2020
Sunday's The Horror Show at Extreme Rules attempted to live up to its name by delivering a few things the WWE Universe has never seen. Whether that is a good thing is up for debate.
Rey Mysterio ended up losing and eye during his match with Seth Rollins in a spot few expected WWE to commit to completely. It was clearly a fake eye but The Monday Night Messiah puking at the sight of it may have been enough to trigger some peoples' gag reflex.
We also saw Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura crowned as the new SmackDown tag team champions, Sasha Banks and Bayley may have stolen the Raw women's title from Asuka, Nikki Cross came up short and Apollo Crews was unable to compete in his match, which led to MVP crowning himself the victor and the new U.S. champion.
In the two main events, Drew McIntyre retained his WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler in a one-way Extreme Rules match. The Showoff was able to break whatever rules he wanted while the champ had to work a normal bout, but The Scottish Psychopath still came out of it with his reign intact.
As for the Swamp Fight, Bray Wyatt claimed a vague victory by being the last one standing after appearing to drown Braun Strowman.
Let's look at some of the best options for McIntyre and Wyatt after their victories at the pay-per-view.
Drew McIntyre Needs a Fresh Challenger
After vanquishing Ziggler while being at a severe disadvantage, McIntyre is probably looking to move on from his former partner to a new challenger.
With the limited roster WWE has to work with and SummerSlam coming up on August 23, finding the right opponent will be crucial to making the next PPV worth watching.
Bobby Lashley is a good option as he and McIntyre already have an established feud they can reignite at any time, but a brand new challenger would be a better option when it comes to getting people interested.
Rollins is one of the best choices WWE has right now. He is coming off of a big win over Mysterio and he should want to capitalize on that kind of momentum, even if he looked like he may have regretted how he had to win.
However, with Edge out due to an injury, Randy Orton would be the best option. He is a credible opponent who would make McIntyre look good whether he won or lost the match.
The Viper vs. The Scottish Psychopath would be hard-hitting and a test of McIntyre's ability to hold his own against an established main-event player.
Keeping His Feud with Dolph Ziggler Alive
Despite his best efforts, a low blow and several weapons, Ziggler was unable to capture the WWE Championship on Sunday. He was clearly upset after the loss.
While it would be easy to just move on to another opponent, The Showoff shouldn't just cower and move to the back of the line. He should demand another shot at the gold.
He and McIntyre showed fantastic chemistry during their match and WWE could exploit that to give us another great main event at SummerSlam.
If management really wants to shock the world, it would book Ziggler to win the title from him in a rematch. A lot of people have written Ziggler off after years of floundering at the midcard level, so seeing him win the company's top title would be a genuine surprise.
These days, anything WWE can do to drum up attention is worth trying.
Bray Wyatt Should Want a Title Shot
Wyatt is not the kind of character who needs a championship to be important, but he should at least want a title shot after beating the universal champion.
What we saw on Sunday was one of the most unconventional cinematic matches WWE has done to date. It was even stranger than the Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania and that is saying a lot.
This was a journey through the psyche of The Monster Among Men. It proved Wyatt had gotten in his head even if Strowman would never admit it himself.
This puts The Fiend in the perfect position to take advantage of his former disciple at his most vulnerable. A proper title match at SummerSlam should be Wyatt's top priority.
What If the Student Returned to the Teacher?
Strowman has been the universal champion since WrestleMania 36 on March 25. He has held the belt for over 100 days but has done little of note in that time.
The Monster needs something to make him interesting again and returning to his old mentor for guidance could be what reinvigorates his reign.
A heel Strowman with Wyatt leading him in a managerial role would be nearly unstoppable, especially if he was able to use The Fiend's brand of mind games for himself.
This alliance is unlikely but that is why WWE should do it. It is just shocking enough to be interesting without be too unbelievable. The only downside would be finding enough top babyfaces to feud with him on SmackDown.
Wyatt as a leader is more useful than using him as a solo act right now. His unique character and the WWE Universe's love for him can be used to help a floundering Strowman become more relevant as the top champion on SmackDown.