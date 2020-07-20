What's Next for Bray Wyatt and Drew McIntyre After WWE Extreme Rules Results?

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Sunday's The Horror Show at Extreme Rules attempted to live up to its name by delivering a few things the WWE Universe has never seen. Whether that is a good thing is up for debate.

Rey Mysterio ended up losing and eye during his match with Seth Rollins in a spot few expected WWE to commit to completely. It was clearly a fake eye but The Monday Night Messiah puking at the sight of it may have been enough to trigger some peoples' gag reflex.

We also saw Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura crowned as the new SmackDown tag team champions, Sasha Banks and Bayley may have stolen the Raw women's title from Asuka, Nikki Cross came up short and Apollo Crews was unable to compete in his match, which led to MVP crowning himself the victor and the new U.S. champion.

In the two main events, Drew McIntyre retained his WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler in a one-way Extreme Rules match. The Showoff was able to break whatever rules he wanted while the champ had to work a normal bout, but The Scottish Psychopath still came out of it with his reign intact.

As for the Swamp Fight, Bray Wyatt claimed a vague victory by being the last one standing after appearing to drown Braun Strowman.

Let's look at some of the best options for McIntyre and Wyatt after their victories at the pay-per-view.