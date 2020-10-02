Jets' Sam Darnold Suffered Sprained Shoulder Injury vs. Broncos, Says Gase

John Minchillo/Associated Press

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase told reporters quarterback Sam Darnold suffered a sprained right shoulder in Thursday night's 37-28 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Darnold left the game in the second quarter but was able to return. He finished 23-of-42 for 230 yards. He was also sacked six times behind New York's patchwork offensive line.

Now in his third NFL season, Darnold has missed a total of six games to date. He sat out three games in 2018 because of injury and another three last season after contracting mono. The Jets were 0-6 in games Darnold missed.

Joe Flacco signed a one-year contract in May to serve as Darnold's backup. The veteran spent 2019 with the Denver Broncos, starting eight games before going on injured reserve with a herniated disc in his neck.

Flacco hasn't been an above-average NFL quarterback since 2014, so it's unlikely he's going to do much to help a struggling Jets offense if Darnold misses additional time and Flacco is forced into starting duty.