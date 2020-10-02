    Jets' Sam Darnold Suffered Sprained Shoulder Injury vs. Broncos, Says Gase

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2020

    New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is sacked by Denver Broncos' A.J. Johnson during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    John Minchillo/Associated Press

    New York Jets head coach Adam Gase told reporters quarterback Sam Darnold suffered a sprained right shoulder in Thursday night's 37-28 loss to the Denver Broncos.

    Darnold left the game in the second quarter but was able to return. He finished 23-of-42 for 230 yards. He was also sacked six times behind New York's patchwork offensive line. 

    Now in his third NFL season, Darnold has missed a total of six games to date. He sat out three games in 2018 because of injury and another three last season after contracting mono. The Jets were 0-6 in games Darnold missed.

    Joe Flacco signed a one-year contract in May to serve as Darnold's backup. The veteran spent 2019 with the Denver Broncos, starting eight games before going on injured reserve with a herniated disc in his neck.

    Flacco hasn't been an above-average NFL quarterback since 2014, so it's unlikely he's going to do much to help a struggling Jets offense if Darnold misses additional time and Flacco is forced into starting duty. 

