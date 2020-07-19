WWE Extreme Rules 2020: 6 Superstars to Watch at Horror Show PPV

WWE Extreme Rules 2020: 6 Superstars to Watch at Horror Show PPVJuly 19, 2020
The Horror Show at Extreme Rules promises a bevy of special stipulations, wild matches and championship clashes, but it also features a few must-see Superstars who have made the last month of WWE television their own and threaten to do the same with the company's latest pay-per-view offering.
From Dolph Ziggler's return to the top of the card to a new level of depravity for Seth Rollins, there are numerous reasons to sit up and take notice of these six Superstars Sunday night on WWE Network.
Who are they, why should you care about them and what (if any) circumstances will their offerings happen on WWE moving forward?
Find out now with this preview of the most chaotic and extreme night of the year.
Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt's creativity makes him must-see on most occasions. Throw him into a cinematic match setting and you have even more reason to be interested in what The Eater of Worlds is up to.
Such is the case Sunday when he invites Universal Champion Braun Strowman to the Wyatt Swamp, where they will do battle in a non-title fight.
With plenty of time to edit the match to perfection, and much opportunity to flex his creative muscles, Wyatt's Swamp Fight is likely to be one of the most buzzed-about moments of Sunday's pay-per-view.
Heading into the match, the question remains whether we will see the re-emergence of The Fiend.
The masked alter-ego of Wyatt has not been seen since WrestleMania 36 when he put John Cena out to pasture. Will the frustration Wyatt has experienced to this point with Strowman draw The Fiend out of him?
That potential is just another reason the third-generation star and personality juggler is one of the most must-see Superstars on this year's most extreme PPV card.
Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins' attack on Rey Mysterio, the one that damaged the future Hall of Famer's eye and set up Sunday's Eye for an Eye Match, gave fans a glimpse at the diabolical man beneath the Monday Night Messiah facade.
When Rollins battles Mysterio in the most savage match in WWE history, the object being to pluck your opponent's eye out live on WWE Network, the likelihood that we see a more depraved and maniacal version of the Raw heel is high.
Throw in the fact that Rollins was humiliated Monday on Raw, beaten and banished by Mysterio, his son Dominik, Kevin Owens, and Aleister Black, and you have even more reason to believe we will see the devolution of the false prophet.
By the end of The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, Rollins may very well be the most hated man in all of WWE and that will benefit a Raw brand that is having trouble developing genuinely unlikable heels not-named Randy Orton.
MVP
Since his return to WWE programming back at the Royal Rumble, MVP has developed into one of the most integral parts of the Raw brand. Whether he is hosting top rivalries and Superstars on the VIP Lounge, thus furthering their programs, or guiding Bobby Lashley back to the top oft he card, he has become a bit of a renaissance man for the show.
The Horror Show at Extreme Rules brings with it a United States Championship Match against Apollo Crews and while MVP has mixed it up with bigger stars since returning, such as current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, it is this match that represents the culmination of his journey back to stardom in the pro wrestling industry.
He may be the same brash and cocky personality that he always was, but MVP is also smarter and wiser now than he was when he traveled the roads every night in search of his own sports-entertainment glory. He knows how to get others over, how to accentuate their positives and hide their negatives.
Crews will benefit from working with him because MVP will put him in a position to star. Even if he controls the match as the heel, he will ensure that Crews is the focal point of the match and that will benefit everyone involved.
Once considered one of the bright young stars in WWE, it is now his job to put the bright young stars over.
He will in what is the climax of his journey back to the top.
Dolph Ziggler
Dolph Ziggler returns to the main event Sunday when he challenges Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship in a stipulation match not yet announced.
Less important than the gimmick or the promos leading into the bout is what this opportunity means for Ziggler.
The Showoff has been in a main event program before. He has tangled with John Cena in the marquee bout of a major WWE show, has entered as World Heavyweight Champion, and has challenged for the gold more times than he would care to admit.
But he has rarely won those matches.
He has not sustained the main event momentum, through very little fault of his own.
Given the lack of star power on the flagship show and a SummerSlam pay-per-view event forced inside the Performance Center, there has never been a better or more opportune time for WWE Creative and Ziggler himself to make the most of this run.
Does that mean he leaves Sunday's event with the WWE Championship? Not necessarily, but it would give the product the spark it needs to help turn around sagging ratings.
And it would pay off the hard work and dedication of one of the company's workhorses, at a time when there is plenty of opportunity to try different things in an attempt to pique interest.
While his fate in the title match is unknown, what is certain is that Ziggler will turn in a spirited performance the likes of which fans have come to expect from him over the last 12 years.
Sasha Banks
Sasha Banks has made a career out of performing up to the moment.
Whether it was against Charlotte Flair in the first-ever women's pay-per-view main event in 2016, or against Becky Lynch inside Hell in a Cell just last October, she has seized the spotlight and reminded everyone why she is the undisputed Blueprint in women's wrestling.
Sunday night, she battles a woman who is as respected and popular among fans both casual and die-hard as any: Asuka. The Empress' in-ring work speaks for itself and her resume is that of an all-time great.
Expect Banks to rise to the level of her opponent and deliver a hard-hitting, dramatic match. Whether she wins the gold or not is almost irrelevant. What matters is that Banks' work ethic, flare for the momentous and ability between the ropes makes her one of the most engaging and compelling acts in the women's division.
For that reason alone, she commands your attention at The Horror Show.
Otis
Otis has not been on television since June 12.
That is not by accident or creative ignorance.
Otis has been kept off television to help preserve the surprise of his Money in the Bank cash-in. Out of sight, out of mind, remember?
At Extreme Rules, his most intense rival Dolph Ziggler will battle Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. What poetic justice it would be for Ziggler to win the title, finally returning to the top of the mountain for the first time in seven years, only to have the fun-loving big man who stole his girlfriend, steal his title.
If nothing else, it would create a buzz about the WWE product that has been nonexistent since WrestleMania.
At best, it creates a new star in Otis at a time when the company has fallen into a deep abyss of fan apathy.
While it is always a possibility the company will hold off until a later date, this is the opportune time to strike while the proverbial iron is hot and catapult Otis to the top of Monday Night Raw.
If for no other reason than there is not a hell of a lot else going on with that particular show at the moment anyway.