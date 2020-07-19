WWE Extreme Rules 2020: 6 Superstars to Watch at Horror Show PPV

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

The Horror Show at Extreme Rules promises a bevy of special stipulations, wild matches and championship clashes, but it also features a few must-see Superstars who have made the last month of WWE television their own and threaten to do the same with the company's latest pay-per-view offering.

From Dolph Ziggler's return to the top of the card to a new level of depravity for Seth Rollins, there are numerous reasons to sit up and take notice of these six Superstars Sunday night on WWE Network.

Who are they, why should you care about them and what (if any) circumstances will their offerings happen on WWE moving forward?

Find out now with this preview of the most chaotic and extreme night of the year.