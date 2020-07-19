Michael Jordan Autographed 'I'm Back' Letter and NCAA Tickets Sell for $49,200

Michael Jordan Autographed 'I'm Back' Letter and NCAA Tickets Sell for $49,200July 19, 2020
A signed copy of Michael Jordan's infamous "I'm back" fax and a signed ticket to the 1982 Finals sold for a combined $49,200 at auction over the weekend.
Darren Rovell of The Action Network passed along the results of the auctions:
Jordan's longtime agent, David Falk, sent the fax featuring the two-word return statement in 1995 when MJ ended his first retirement to rejoin the Bulls.
The 1982 Final Four is considered Jordan's star-making moment, as he hit the game-winning shot in the championship game to give North Carolina a win over Georgetown.
MJ memorabilia has been flying off shelves on the auction market since ESPN debuted The Last Dance earlier this year. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic slowing down spending across the nation, Jordan memorabilia has seen its prices skyrocket, with some items selling for tens of thousands of dollars more than the previous price.
1st Games Using 10-Min Qtrs
First exhibition games for NBA bubble teams will use shortened quarters to allow players to adjust (AP)