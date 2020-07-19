Michael Jordan Autographed 'I'm Back' Letter and NCAA Tickets Sell for $49,200

Thibault Camus)/Associated Press

A signed copy of Michael Jordan's infamous "I'm back" fax and a signed ticket to the 1982 Finals sold for a combined $49,200 at auction over the weekend.

Darren Rovell of The Action Network passed along the results of the auctions:

Jordan's longtime agent, David Falk, sent the fax featuring the two-word return statement in 1995 when MJ ended his first retirement to rejoin the Bulls.

The 1982 Final Four is considered Jordan's star-making moment, as he hit the game-winning shot in the championship game to give North Carolina a win over Georgetown.

MJ memorabilia has been flying off shelves on the auction market since ESPN debuted The Last Dance earlier this year. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic slowing down spending across the nation, Jordan memorabilia has seen its prices skyrocket, with some items selling for tens of thousands of dollars more than the previous price.

