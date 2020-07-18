Justin Thomas' Father Mike Replaces Sick Caddie at the Memorial Tournament

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 18, 2020

Justin Thomas hits from the 14th fairway during the first round of the Memorial golf tournament, Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Justin Thomas had to call in a replacement caddie for the third round at the Memorial Tournament on Saturday.

Per ESPN's Mike Wells, Thomas' regular caddie, Jimmy Johnson, had to leave on the 12th hole after falling ill, so the 2017 PGA Championship winner brought in his father to carry his clubs for the rest of the round.

Thomas said after he finished up that Johnson "was feeling dizzy" and "just didn't have a lot of energy" before he told him he could leave if he wasn't feeling well.

"Just to make sure that he's OK versus both of us worrying about it out there, and I hit my tee shot and I came out and Jimmy was gone and my dad was there," he added.

Thomas' performance in the third round was rough. He finished with a 75 that dropped his score to even par and moved him out of the top 20 on the leaderboard after he put up a five-under-par 67 on Friday.

