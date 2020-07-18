Braves' Freddie Freeman Says He Prayed Not to Die at Peak of COVID-19 Symptoms

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJuly 18, 2020

This is a 2020 photo of Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves baseball team. Atlanta Braves four-time All-Star Freddie Freeman, reliever Will Smith and two teammates have tested positive for the coronavirus. Manager Brian Snitker says the four players, including right-hander Touki Toussaint and infielder Pete Kozma, agreed to have the team disclose their positive tests. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

As Atlanta Braves star Freddie Freeman remained in isolation during his recovery from COVID-19 in early July, his mind focused less on returning to baseball and more on being able to return to daily life at all.

Freeman, 30, spoke with media in Atlanta on Saturday and shared details of his experience after testing positive for the coronavirus. The first baseman said at one point on July 3, he feared for his life because of a fever that reached 104.5 degrees Fahrenheit.

"I was just scared to go to bed," Freeman said. "I was scared if I spiked even higher when I was sleeping, what would happen."

On July 4, Freeman's wife, Chelsea, posted an Instagram update on her husband's status, urging caution for all:

"Most of you might know by now Freddie tested positive for Covid-19. He has had body aches, headaches, chills and a fever. He is someone who rarely gets sick and this virus hit him like a ton of bricks. So far, Charlie, Carol and I are ok. We appreciate all the messages and prayers, please keep them coming for healing and protection for the rest of our family. Please take this virus seriously, wear a mask when in public and wash you hands frequently."

Freeman said he only lost one pound throughout his illness, though his sense of smell and taste were gone for four days. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

On Friday, Freeman was healthy and cleared to return to training camp with his teammates. 

The Braves sent out videos of the slugger taking the field, looking as wide-eyed as ever as he entered Truist Park.

"This is wonderful," Freeman said with a smile.

Related

    Blue Jays Can't Play in Toronto

    Canadian government denies Blue Jays approval to play games in Toronto, could host games in Buffalo

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Blue Jays Can't Play in Toronto

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Most Stacked MLB Teams Since 2000 🤩

    @KerranceJames ranks the nine most talented teams of the new millennium. Read his then tell us your No.1 ⬇️

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Most Stacked MLB Teams Since 2000 🤩

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Clint Frazier Heckled for Mask

    NYY OF shrugs off backlash for wearing a mask while playing: 'We want to win ... the way to do that is to be healthy'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Clint Frazier Heckled for Mask

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    @BR_MLB's Top Players of the 1990s: Starters

    Does Greg Maddux or Roger Clemens go No. 1 in our ranking?

    Atlanta Braves logo
    Atlanta Braves

    @BR_MLB's Top Players of the 1990s: Starters

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report