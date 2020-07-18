Braves' Freddie Freeman Says He Prayed Not to Die at Peak of COVID-19 Symptoms

John Bazemore/Associated Press

As Atlanta Braves star Freddie Freeman remained in isolation during his recovery from COVID-19 in early July, his mind focused less on returning to baseball and more on being able to return to daily life at all.

Freeman, 30, spoke with media in Atlanta on Saturday and shared details of his experience after testing positive for the coronavirus. The first baseman said at one point on July 3, he feared for his life because of a fever that reached 104.5 degrees Fahrenheit.

"I was just scared to go to bed," Freeman said. "I was scared if I spiked even higher when I was sleeping, what would happen."

On July 4, Freeman's wife, Chelsea, posted an Instagram update on her husband's status, urging caution for all:

"Most of you might know by now Freddie tested positive for Covid-19. He has had body aches, headaches, chills and a fever. He is someone who rarely gets sick and this virus hit him like a ton of bricks. So far, Charlie, Carol and I are ok. We appreciate all the messages and prayers, please keep them coming for healing and protection for the rest of our family. Please take this virus seriously, wear a mask when in public and wash you hands frequently."

Freeman said he only lost one pound throughout his illness, though his sense of smell and taste were gone for four days.

On Friday, Freeman was healthy and cleared to return to training camp with his teammates.

The Braves sent out videos of the slugger taking the field, looking as wide-eyed as ever as he entered Truist Park.

"This is wonderful," Freeman said with a smile.