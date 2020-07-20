MLS Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands as Knockout Stage Nears

3 of 9

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

15. FC Cincinnati (1-1-0; 3 points in Group E)

No one expected FC Cincinnati to have more victories than NYCFC, Atlanta and the Sounders after two games.

Thursday's unexpected win over Atlanta United did not come easy as the second-year side sat back for long stretches instead of attacking the Five Stripes with a man advantage.

But Jaap Stam's club still found a way to dig out three points through a stunning strike from Frankie Amaya.

There is plenty of work left to be done with the Red Bulls next up on the schedule, and if FC Cincy fails to win, it could be hurt by its minus-three goal differential.

14. Sporting Kansas City (1-1-0; 3 points in Group D)

Khiry Shelton's re-introduction to MLS flew under the radar after Sporting KC signed Alan Pulido in the offseason.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft spent a year away from MLS at Paderborn in Germany and has come back a more lethal forward than he was in his first MLS stint with NYCFC and Sporting KC.

Shelton has scored two of the four goals netted by Peter Vermes' side, which sits third in Group D.

To become a real threat in the knockout round, Sporting KC has to clean up the defense that has allowed four goals, two each to Minnesota and Colorado.

The best test of that could come in a possible defensive stalemate with RSL in a match that guarantees automatic passage to the round of 16 for the winner.

13. New York Red Bulls (1-1-0; 3 points in Group E)

The New York Red Bulls couldn't have put in two more opposite performances to start Group E play.

Chris Armas' team benefited from a strong tactical game plan and an early Florian Valot goal to beat Atlanta United in its opener.

The Red Bulls followed up that quality win with zero shots on goal versus the Columbus Crew.

At least losing to Columbus right now can't be viewed as a total catastrophe since it looks like the best side in Orlando. We will find out much more about the Red Bulls depending on how they take care of business against FC Cincinnati, a team they should defeat to move on to the round of 16.

12. Chicago Fire (1-0-1; 3 points in Group B)

We have seen two versions of the Fire through 180 minutes at MLS is Back.

The Fire displayed plenty of fight while grinding out a 2-1 victory over Seattle in their opener, but were brought to a halt by San Jose Sunday night.

If Raphael Wicky’s side can find a middle ground by Thursday, it should power past Vancouver. The Fire also have the advantage of already playing once at 9 a.m.

A win over the Whitecaps would give the Fire automatic passage to the round of 16 and relegate the Sounders to potentially move on as a third-place side.

11. Seattle Sounders (1-1-1; 4 points in Group B)

The Seattle Sounders we have come to know and love finally showed up Sunday night.

Jordan Morris bossed the Vancouver defense with a goal and through his combination play with Raul Ruidiaz and Nicolas Lodeiro.

For now, the Sounders sit in second place, but due to Chicago's readjustment into Group B and its late start, they have to wait until Thursday to find out if they will advance automatically or be forced to move on as a third-place side.

If the Sounders drop to third, there is a possibility they land in an MLS Cup rematch with Toronto FC, should the Reds win Group C.