Red Sox News: Nathan Eovaldi Named Opening Day Starter vs. Orioles

Boston Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke announced Saturday that Nathan Eovaldi will be the team's Opening Day starter.

According to WEEI's Rob Bradford, Roenicke made the decision after ruling Eduardo Rodriguez out for Opening Day. Rodriguez is making progress but isn't yet back with the team after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Red Sox will open their 60-game regular-season slate Friday when they host the American League East rival Baltimore Orioles.

