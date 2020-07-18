Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Pens Remembrance of John Lewis, Says His Legacy Will Endure

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Basketball legend and political activist Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has shared a remembrance of United States congressman John Lewis.

Abdul-Jabbar wrote that Lewis, who died on Friday at the age of 80, "was gigantic" for all of his activist work and as a leader of the Civil Rights movement. He also praised Lewis for "the example he set for people like myself will endure":

Abdul-Jabbar has spoken about his reverence for Lewis over the years. He posted pictures of them together on Twitter back in 2016 during the Democratic National Convention:

Sports Illustrated's Charles P. Pierce wrote in July 2016 that the day before speaking at the DNC in Philadelphia, Abdul-Jabbar was one of the speakers at an event honoring Lewis and celebrating the Democratic Party Civil Rights Plank from 1948.

Lewis served as a United States congressman from Georgia's fifth district for the past 33 years. He was one of the original Freedom Riders in 1961 during the Civil Rights movement and was presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011 by former president Barack Obama.