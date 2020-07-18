Lakers' Frank Vogel Says LeBron Should Be MVP: 'Nobody Impacts Winning More'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said Saturday that Lakers superstar LeBron James should be voted the NBA's Most Valuable Player for the 2019-20 season.

"Nobody impacts winning more than LeBron James," Vogel told reporters. "I do believe that he should be MVP this year."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

