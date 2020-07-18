Lakers' Frank Vogel Says LeBron Should Be MVP: 'Nobody Impacts Winning More'July 18, 2020
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said Saturday that Lakers superstar LeBron James should be voted the NBA's Most Valuable Player for the 2019-20 season.
"Nobody impacts winning more than LeBron James," Vogel told reporters. "I do believe that he should be MVP this year."
