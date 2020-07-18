Rob Gronkowski on Bucs Trade: 'Always Want to See What It's Like Somewhere Else'

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Rob Gronkowski became one of the best NFL players of his generation as a member of the New England Patriots, but the five-time Pro Bowler always thought about the possibility of playing for another organization.

Appearing on WEEI Radio in Boston (h/t Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times), Gronkowski said he always wanted "to see what it is like somewhere else" as he enters his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.



That response came up when Gronkowski was asked if joining Tom Brady in Tampa was part of an elaborate plan between the two to reunite:

“No, no, that actually was never the case. ... This is an opportunity to go see what it’s like somewhere else, to go see what it’s like in the NFL on another squad. There’s so many players that bounce around on so many different teams. I loved my time in New England, no doubt about it. But it was another opportunity that presented."

Gronkowski added he and Brady "never really" discussed partnering up with the Bucs, but "it kind of just happened."



While there may not have been a plan in place, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told ESPN's NFL Live (h/t ESPN.com's Jenna Laine) that Brady pushed the team to acquire Gronkowski.

"Tom brought it up to me, and I didn't even think it was a possibility that [Gronkowski] wanted to come back," Arians said. "And [Brady] was adamant about, yeah, he really wants to play; he'd love to play with us."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Patriots traded Gronkowski and a seventh-round draft pick to Tampa Bay on April 21 for a compensatory fourth-round draft pick. The 31-year-old sat out the 2019 season after announcing his retirement, but he decided to return after a year off.

There will be a lot of attention paid to the Buccaneers in 2020 because of Brady and Gronkowski. The duo was instrumental in helping the Patriots win three Super Bowls from 2011 to '19.

Gronkowski had 521 receptions, 7,921 receiving yards and 79 touchdowns in 115 regular-season games playing alongside Brady during their first nine seasons as teammates.