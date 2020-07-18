Rob Gronkowski on Bucs Trade: 'Always Want to See What It's Like Somewhere Else'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 18, 2020

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski speaks with members of the media during a news conference ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. Fox Sports has hired Rob Gronkowski as an NFL analyst. The network announced on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, that the former New England Patriots tight end will make his debut during Thursday night's pregame show before the Patriots-New York Giants game. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Rob Gronkowski became one of the best NFL players of his generation as a member of the New England Patriots, but the five-time Pro Bowler always thought about the possibility of playing for another organization. 

Appearing on WEEI Radio in Boston (h/t Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times), Gronkowski said he always wanted "to see what it is like somewhere else" as he enters his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

That response came up when Gronkowski was asked if joining Tom Brady in Tampa was part of an elaborate plan between the two to reunite: 

“No, no, that actually was never the case. ... This is an opportunity to go see what it’s like somewhere else, to go see what it’s like in the NFL on another squad. There’s so many players that bounce around on so many different teams. I loved my time in New England, no doubt about it. But it was another opportunity that presented."

Gronkowski added he and Brady "never really" discussed partnering up with the Bucs, but "it kind of just happened."

While there may not have been a plan in place, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told ESPN's NFL Live (h/t ESPN.com's Jenna Laine) that Brady pushed the team to acquire Gronkowski. 

"Tom brought it up to me, and I didn't even think it was a possibility that [Gronkowski] wanted to come back," Arians said. "And [Brady] was adamant about, yeah, he really wants to play; he'd love to play with us."

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

The Patriots traded Gronkowski and a seventh-round draft pick to Tampa Bay on April 21 for a compensatory fourth-round draft pick. The 31-year-old sat out the 2019 season after announcing his retirement, but he decided to return after a year off. 

There will be a lot of attention paid to the Buccaneers in 2020 because of Brady and Gronkowski. The duo was instrumental in helping the Patriots win three Super Bowls from 2011 to '19. 

Gronkowski had 521 receptions, 7,921 receiving yards and 79 touchdowns in 115 regular-season games playing alongside Brady during their first nine seasons as teammates. 

Related

    Get to Know Bucs Rookie LB Chapelle Russell

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Get to Know Bucs Rookie LB Chapelle Russell

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    College Football Superstars Who Flopped in the NFL

    First-round picks that ended up being busts 👎

    NFL logo
    NFL

    College Football Superstars Who Flopped in the NFL

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL leaning on cooperation with NFLPA to achieve shared goals in 2020

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    NFL leaning on cooperation with NFLPA to achieve shared goals in 2020

    David_Harrison
    via Bucs Nation

    Ranking The NFC South By Position: Safeties

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Ranking The NFC South By Position: Safeties

    via Pewter Report