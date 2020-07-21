Fantasy Football 2020: Predicting This Year's Biggest Breakouts

0 of 8

Don Wright/Associated Press

The most successful fantasy football owners efficiently juggle a multitude of factors on a weekly basis to win leagues.

While in-season juggling acts include the waiver wire, trades and more, predraft happenings permit those owners to narrow the focus to one important thing: finding value in drafts.

And there is arguably no bigger value in fantasy drafts than unearthing breakouts.

Breakouts are players who project to significantly outplay their current average draft position (ADP). They can be rookies bursting onto the scene or merely players trending toward bigger roles thanks to an improved team, their developmental arc or something else entirely.

Here are some of the current breakout players to nab in drafts while the ADP getting is good.