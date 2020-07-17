Washington NFL Team Nickname, Logo to Be Changed by EA Sports in Madden 21

Andy Kropa/Associated Press

The Washington football team's now former nickname will not appear anywhere in Madden NFL 21.

Electronic Arts confirmed the change to ESPN's Jacob Wolf after Kotaku first reported the development earlier Friday.

"We are pleased to see Washington's decision to change their team name and visual identity," EA said in a statement to ESPN. "We are quickly working to update Madden NFL 21 to feature a generic Washington team, while we await final word on the updated team name and logo design."

It's not just the jerseys and apparel that will change inside the game. EA's update will remove references to the former name in audio and commentary, graphics, stadium art, signage and crowd placement. While there may be some areas inside the game where the name is referenced, the developer said additional edits will take place in further updates.

With the latest edition of the game due out August 25, a number of copies have already been printed and will feature the former name; however, players with an online connection will receive an update immediately when the game boots up.

There is currently no timeline for a new nickname in Washington, though recent reports note the team is looking to make the change official in the near future.