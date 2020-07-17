Tiger Woods: Back Injury Was an Issue During 2nd Round of Memorial Tournament

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Tiger Woods' return to the golf course didn't go as well as he had hoped, though an injured back may have played a role in the outcome.

Speaking to reporters after his second round at The Memorial, Woods said he first noticed his back was causing problems during warm-ups on Friday.

"It's going to happen more times than not these days," he added.

