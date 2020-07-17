Tiger Woods: Back Injury Was an Issue During 2nd Round of Memorial Tournament

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 17, 2020

Tiger Woods looks toward the fourth hole during the second round of the Memorial golf tournament, Friday, July 17, 2020, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Tiger Woods' return to the golf course didn't go as well as he had hoped, though an injured back may have played a role in the outcome. 

Speaking to reporters after his second round at The Memorial, Woods said he first noticed his back was causing problems during warm-ups on Friday. 

"It's going to happen more times than not these days," he added.

   

