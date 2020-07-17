Lakers' Dwight Howard Wearing Mask After Reported NBA Hotline Calls, Vogel Says

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

After reportedly being the subject of calls to the NBA's anonymous hotline for campus rules violations, Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard is now wearing a protective face covering.

Asked by reporters about Howard's mask usage, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters the eight-time All-Star is "doing so now."

Howard told reporters on Wednesday that "somebody told on me" because he wasn't wearing a mask on the NBA campus in Florida.

The NBA set up an anonymous tip line for players and staff members to use to report possible violations in an attempt to help the league keep the campus as secure as possible.

Some players have made it known that they don't like the idea of a "snitch line" being available. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert told reporters earlier this week he thinks "it's sort of petty."

Memphis Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant said he doesn't intend to use the hotline: "I don't know the hotline number or none of that. Guys go about certain stuff the way they want to but me, I ain't see nothing, hear nothing and I ain't saying nothing."

Despite the stance of some players, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on Tuesday that "multiple tips" have been placed into the hotline.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Yahoo Sports' Chris Hayes told the NBA on TNT that Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler was busted for working out after a security guard was alerted to a "loud thumping" in Butler's hotel room: "He was dribbling a basketball throughout his room the whole time.”



Howard was initially hesitant about taking part in the season restart because he didn't want to distract from the ongoing social justice and Black Lives Matter movements, but he announced on July 6 he would join the Lakers. The 34-year-old pledged to donate all of his pay from the restart to the "Breathe Again" campaign.