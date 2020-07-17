Justin Simmons Says Broncos Could've Gotten New Contract 'If They'd Wanted'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 17, 2020

Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) reacts against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons said he was willing to sign a multiyear contract extension with the team before Wednesday's deadline. 

Simmons, who received the Broncos' franchise tag in March, discussed the lack of a long-term deal and his expectations under head coach Vic Fangio in 2020.

"If they wanted, they could've gotten it done," he said Friday on the NFL Network's Good Morning Football. "Year 2 in Vic's system. I'm more than confident in my ability."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    NFL Training Camps Schedule and Top Storylines to Watch

    Denver Broncos logo
    Denver Broncos

    NFL Training Camps Schedule and Top Storylines to Watch

    Jake Rill
    via Bleacher Report

    UDFAs with Best Chance to Make a Final Roster

    8 rookie free agents who we think will be on an NFL roster Week 1

    NFL logo
    NFL

    UDFAs with Best Chance to Make a Final Roster

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Michael Thomas Joins 99 Club

    Saints star is the final member of the 99 club in Madden 21 🕹

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Michael Thomas Joins 99 Club

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Responds to WAS Allegation

    NFL could take disciplinary action against Washington after ‘serious, disturbing’ report of sexual harassment (Rapoport)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Responds to WAS Allegation

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report