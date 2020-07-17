Justin Simmons Says Broncos Could've Gotten New Contract 'If They'd Wanted'

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons said he was willing to sign a multiyear contract extension with the team before Wednesday's deadline.

Simmons, who received the Broncos' franchise tag in March, discussed the lack of a long-term deal and his expectations under head coach Vic Fangio in 2020.

"If they wanted, they could've gotten it done," he said Friday on the NFL Network's Good Morning Football. "Year 2 in Vic's system. I'm more than confident in my ability."

