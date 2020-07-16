Giants' Aldrick Rosas Charged with 3 Misdemeanors After Hit-and-Run Arrest

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas was charged with three misdemeanors Thursday, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, after his arrest by the California Highway Patrol on June 15 in Chico, California.

Rosas was charged with reckless driving on a highway, hit and run and property damage, and driving with a suspended or revoked license due to a previous DUI of alcohol or drugs. He is scheduled to next appear in court Sept. 4 for an arraignment.

According to Leonard's report, Rosas had been driving between 90-100 mph June 15 when he struck a truck after blowing through a red light. Rosas left the scene of the accident on foot, and police found him around three-and-a-half hours later over a mile away from the crash, with "his hands, legs and bare feet … covered in blood," according to the police report.

He was not given a Breathalyzer test, however, and he was found long enough after the actual accident that any blood-alcohol content registered may not have accurately reflected his impairment at the time of the crash. The police report did state that "alcohol impairment is believed to be a factor in the collision."

Rosas, 25, has served as the Giants' kicker for the past three seasons, making 62 of 75 field goals and 86 of 94 extra points in that time. His future on the team is in question following his arrest, however.

The Giants said in a June statement, "We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Aldrick. We have no further comment at this time."

An NFL spokesperson also told the New York Daily News, "We have been monitoring developments in the matter which remains under review."