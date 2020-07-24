Pros and Cons of Splitting Up WWE SummerSlam 2020 into 2 Nights

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

When WWE was forced to abandon plans to hold WrestleMania 36 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida due to the coronavirus pandemic, it staged its biggest pay-per-view of the year over two nights at the Performance Center instead.

In order to make sure the event didn't feel squeezed by the switch to a much smaller venue and without a live audience, the show was split and marketed as being "too big for one night."

SummerSlam is WWE's second-biggest PPV on the calendar, but it will also be held at the smaller arena on August 23 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Perhaps WWE should consider following its WrestleMania template by spreading The Biggest Party of the Summer across two nights?

Let's examine the pros and cons and try to determine if this would be the company's best plan, or if it's something to be avoided.