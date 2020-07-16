Video: Watch 'Last Chance U' Season 5 Trailer Featuring Laney College

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Last Chance U is back for a fifth season, but with a new school as the Netflix documentary series follows Laney College in Oakland, Califonia.

A trailer for the upcoming season was releasedThursday:

This season will follow a team led by head coach John Beam, who has been with the school for 16 years. The program won the California Community College Athletic Association championship in 2018 and was the top-ranked junior college football team in the nation that year.

It has also produced numerous NFL players, including C.J. Anderson and Sterling Moore.

Though the show's premise through four seasons has been following players getting their final opportunities at a football career, Beam wants to turn around that mindset for his team.

"All those kids from the other shows either left school, got kicked out from a four-year school or something. Well, that's not us," the coach said, per Jon Becker of the Mercury News. "You're the kids who came here for a reason. To better your grades or better your football outlook. We're your best chance."

Last Chance U previously followed the teams at East Mississippi Community College and Independence Community College in Kansas.